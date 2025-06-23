Want your teen to talk? Ditch the lectures and try this instead

Adolescents these days are facing emotional strain that often goes unnoticed. Some signs include restlessness, sudden irritability, withdrawal from friends or activities and frequent sleep issues. These are not always part of growing up but when left unaddressed, this can lead to more serious mental health problems. Want to boost teen well-being? Start With sleep, sunlight and safe conversations.(File Photo)

Hidden mental health crisis brewing in our schools

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pritika Singh, CEO at Prayag Hospital Group, suggested, “Mental health needs to be treated as a basic subject in schools, like maths or science. Teens should learn how to name their feelings, understand their triggers and ask for help when needed. Talking about emotions in regular classroom settings makes it easier for students to open up.”

Many schools still do not have trained counsellors. Pritika Singh revealed, “Some have one for hundreds of students, others have none. Without access to proper support, teenagers are left to figure things out on their own. Every school needs a mental health professional on campus, someone students can speak to in private, without fear of being judged or labelled.”

Simple formula to support teen mental health

At home, the way adults respond can make a huge difference. Pritika Singh shared, “Brushing off concerns or calling them dramatic sends the wrong message. Listening without interruption or trying to fix everything helps teenagers feel heard. A short, calm conversation can be more effective than lectures or constant advice.”

Building a respectful connection between parents and teenagers involves effective communication and trust.(Freepik)

Online habits are another area of concern. Pritika Singh opined, “Teenagers spend long hours on social media and gaming platforms, often late at night. This affects their sleep and emotional state. Setting daily screen limits and encouraging device-free time, especially before bedtime, helps bring balance.”

Talking about how peer support can be useful, Pritika Singh said, “Teenagers often confide in friends first. Training a small group of students to spot signs of distress and guide peers to the right help, under adult supervision, can create a better support system inside schools.”

It is no secret that routines matter hence, Pritika Singh advised, “Encouraging regular sleep, time outdoors, hobbies and some form of physical activity supports mental stability. These habits do not replace therapy, but they help reduce emotional buildup.”

Excessive social media consumption hampers sleep schedule among teenagers.(Shutterstock)

Mental health support for teens should not be tied to awareness weeks or social media posts. It needs steady effort, proper staffing in schools and serious attention from adults. Teenagers are more likely to speak when they know someone will listen without judgment or delay. That level of trust takes consistency, not one-time gestures.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.