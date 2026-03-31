Wellness coach shares 7-day summer diet plan to lose weight: From Monday to Sunday, here’s what to eat
Figuring out what to every day is often a hassle while trying to eat healthy. Reema Duggal shares a diet plan for the entire week to make it easier for us.
Eating healthy is easier said than done, and anyone who has ever attempted it will likely agree with the statement. For an average middle-class person, it presents many challenges, the first being balancing the meals the right way to incorporate all necessary nutrients in the correct proportions.
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While considering cutting extra calories, there is a lot from a regular desi diet that gets taken out of the equation. But coming up with suitable alternatives that are low in sugar and have a controlled amount of fat is tough. Even when one manages to get their hands on such recipes, it can get boring soon. Deciding upon what to eat on which day can also tire someone out of following the diet.
To solve these issues, wellness coach and content creator Reema Duggal shared a seven-day diet plan to follow through the summer that will help individuals stay on track with their wellness journey while easily rotating dishes so that eating healthy does not get boring. The complete weekly diet plan is presented as follows.
Monday
Early morning: Jeera water (warm) - known to aid digestion, reduce bloating and improve metabolism.
Breakfast: Moong dal chilla with mint chutney
Mid-day snack: One serving of fruit (apple or papaya)
Lunch: One roti with lauki sabzi, dal and salad
Evening snack: Roasted chana and green tea
Dinner: Vegetable soup and paneer bhurji
Tuesday
Early morning: Lemon water - excellent source of vitamin C, boosts hydration and aids in digestion.
Breakfast: Vegetable poha (with light oil)
Mid-day snack: Coconut water
Lunch: Brown rice with rajma and salad
Evening snack: Buttermilk with five almonds
Dinner: Stir-fry vegetables with tofu or paneer
Wednesday
Early morning: Saunf (fennel) water - known to improve digestion, boost metabolism and reduce bloating.
Breakfast: Oats and vegetable cheela
Mid-day snack: One serving of fruit (watermelon)
Lunch: One to two rotis with mixed vegetables, curd and salad
Evening snack: Makhana (roasted)
Dinner: Lauki chana dal sabzi
Thursday
Early morning: Warm water and chia seeds - known to boost digestion and provide sustained energy
Breakfast: Besan chilla with paneer
Mid-day snack: One serving of fruit (apple)
Lunch: Quinoa/veg pulao with raita
Evening snack: Green tea and peanuts
Dinner: Palak paneer (with less oil) and salad
Friday
Early morning: Methi seed water - known to be a natural detox
Breakfast: Sprouts salad bowl
Mid-day snack: Coconut water
Lunch: One roti with tinda sabzi, dal and salad
Evening snack: Fruit and seeds mix
Dinner: Tomato soup and grilled paneer
Saturday
Early morning: Lemon and honey water
Breakfast: Vegetable upma
Mid-day snack: One serving of fruit (papaya)
Lunch: Vegetable khichdi with ghee (½ tsp)
Evening snack: Buttermilk and roasted chana
Dinner: Stir-fried vegetables with tofu
Sunday
Early morning: Detox water with cucumber and mint
Breakfast: Paneer sandwich with brown bread
Mid-day snack: Fruit chaat
Lunch: Jeera rice with paneer curry and salad
Evening snack: Homemade bhel
Dinner: Any soup of choice
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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