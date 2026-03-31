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    Wellness coach shares 7-day summer diet plan to lose weight: From Monday to Sunday, here’s what to eat

    Figuring out what to every day is often a hassle while trying to eat healthy. Reema Duggal shares a diet plan for the entire week to make it easier for us. 

    Updated on: Mar 31, 2026 12:18 PM IST
    By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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    Eating healthy is easier said than done, and anyone who has ever attempted it will likely agree with the statement. For an average middle-class person, it presents many challenges, the first being balancing the meals the right way to incorporate all necessary nutrients in the correct proportions.

    Rotating what we eat daily helps us stay consistent with our diet. (Pexel )
    Rotating what we eat daily helps us stay consistent with our diet. (Pexel )

    Also Read | Fitness trainer shares exact blueprint to lose 2kg in April without visiting the gym: Lists home exercises with dumbbell

    While considering cutting extra calories, there is a lot from a regular desi diet that gets taken out of the equation. But coming up with suitable alternatives that are low in sugar and have a controlled amount of fat is tough. Even when one manages to get their hands on such recipes, it can get boring soon. Deciding upon what to eat on which day can also tire someone out of following the diet.

    To solve these issues, wellness coach and content creator Reema Duggal shared a seven-day diet plan to follow through the summer that will help individuals stay on track with their wellness journey while easily rotating dishes so that eating healthy does not get boring. The complete weekly diet plan is presented as follows.

    Monday

    Early morning: Jeera water (warm) - known to aid digestion, reduce bloating and improve metabolism.

    Breakfast: Moong dal chilla with mint chutney

    Mid-day snack: One serving of fruit (apple or papaya)

    Lunch: One roti with lauki sabzi, dal and salad

    Evening snack: Roasted chana and green tea

    Dinner: Vegetable soup and paneer bhurji

    Tuesday

    Early morning: Lemon water - excellent source of vitamin C, boosts hydration and aids in digestion.

    Breakfast: Vegetable poha (with light oil)

    Mid-day snack: Coconut water

    Lunch: Brown rice with rajma and salad

    Evening snack: Buttermilk with five almonds

    Dinner: Stir-fry vegetables with tofu or paneer

    Wednesday

    Early morning: Saunf (fennel) water - known to improve digestion, boost metabolism and reduce bloating.

    Breakfast: Oats and vegetable cheela

    Mid-day snack: One serving of fruit (watermelon)

    Lunch: One to two rotis with mixed vegetables, curd and salad

    Evening snack: Makhana (roasted)

    Dinner: Lauki chana dal sabzi

    Thursday

    Early morning: Warm water and chia seeds - known to boost digestion and provide sustained energy

    Breakfast: Besan chilla with paneer

    Mid-day snack: One serving of fruit (apple)

    Lunch: Quinoa/veg pulao with raita

    Evening snack: Green tea and peanuts

    Dinner: Palak paneer (with less oil) and salad

    Friday

    Early morning: Methi seed water - known to be a natural detox

    Breakfast: Sprouts salad bowl

    Mid-day snack: Coconut water

    Lunch: One roti with tinda sabzi, dal and salad

    Evening snack: Fruit and seeds mix

    Dinner: Tomato soup and grilled paneer

    Saturday

    Early morning: Lemon and honey water

    Breakfast: Vegetable upma

    Mid-day snack: One serving of fruit (papaya)

    Lunch: Vegetable khichdi with ghee (½ tsp)

    Evening snack: Buttermilk and roasted chana

    Dinner: Stir-fried vegetables with tofu

    Sunday

    Early morning: Detox water with cucumber and mint

    Breakfast: Paneer sandwich with brown bread

    Mid-day snack: Fruit chaat

    Lunch: Jeera rice with paneer curry and salad

    Evening snack: Homemade bhel

    Dinner: Any soup of choice

    Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

    This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

    • Debapriya Bhattacharya
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Debapriya Bhattacharya

      Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More

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