Wellness coach shares 7-day summer diet plan to lose weight: From Monday to Sunday, here’s what to eat

Eating healthy is easier said than done, and anyone who has ever attempted it will likely agree with the statement. For an average middle-class person, it presents many challenges, the first being balancing the meals the right way to incorporate all necessary nutrients in the correct proportions. Rotating what we eat daily helps us stay consistent with our diet. (Pexel )

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While considering cutting extra calories, there is a lot from a regular desi diet that gets taken out of the equation. But coming up with suitable alternatives that are low in sugar and have a controlled amount of fat is tough. Even when one manages to get their hands on such recipes, it can get boring soon. Deciding upon what to eat on which day can also tire someone out of following the diet.

To solve these issues, wellness coach and content creator Reema Duggal shared a seven-day diet plan to follow through the summer that will help individuals stay on track with their wellness journey while easily rotating dishes so that eating healthy does not get boring. The complete weekly diet plan is presented as follows.