World Cycling Day: Peddling back in vogue

One of the fondest memories of one’s childhood has to be peddling through the local streets and feeling like a superhero on bicycle. With time, the bicycles were replaced by motorbikes for adults. While kids may still be obsessed with the peddles, tyres and tring trings, but the crowd once entering college moved towards the bike. However recent trends suggest that bicycles may be back in vogue albeit with a few modulations.

E-cycles may not be seen in abundance on Indian streets, however they the Indian market is observing a steep rise. Several reasearch suggests that the demand for e-bikes in Indian Tier 1 cities is not only fast growing, but the sales are multifolding as well. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore are observing the popularity of e-cycles. Currently Pedelecs and throttle are the two variants that are widely available in the countries.

“India is still in the nascent stage when it comes to the e-cycle markets, as it’s been adopted in Europe very heavily. It’s a mature market there and people in India are soon going to follow the trend. A lot of big players have entered this market in India,” says Rajib Gangopadhyay, Founder, EMotorad.

The Pune based e-bikes firm claims to have sold over 10,000 units with annual revenue of $15 million in August 2021 and has earned a revenue of USD 1 million from January to March this year.

25-year-old Garvit Joshi admits “It’s very good to see that cycles are back on street.” A Pune resident, Joshi himself uses e-cycles and shares, “They perfectly bridge the gap between cycles and scooters. They make the ride very enjoyable. E-cycles are an add-on to regular cycles, they are more comfortable and fun to ride. And companies are focusing a lot on their cool designs as well.”

Avinash Joshi, Ex-Air Force Air Marshal, is a user of the throttle variant and is quite happy with his experience. “E-cycles are one of the best modes as far as the environment is concerned. It doesn’t really cause any pollution at all. It was a great experience and I’m thoroughly enjoying it,”

With today being the World Bicycle Day falling today, this maybe a good news for the cycle enthusiasts.