Let your eyes do all the talking with these top-rated 2-in-1 kajal and eyeliner picks

When the world is shifting to hybrid, why shouldn't your makeup as well? And when it comes to beautifying your eyes, a 2-in-1 kajal and eyeliner becomes your best bet. It is designed to give your eyes an effortless definition in just one stroke. This versatile formula combines the rich intensity of a kajal with the precision of an eyeliner, making it perfect for both bold and subtle eye looks. Its ultra-smooth, creamy texture glides on easily without tugging, delivering deep, long-lasting colour that stays put all day. Top-rated 2-in-1 kajal and eyeliner for your eyes(Unsplash)

Here are the top-rated 2-in-1 kajal and eyeliner

Glam21 Double Drama Kajal + Eyeliner Duo delivers intense black payoff with smooth, one-stroke application. Use it as a bold kajal or a sharp eyeliner for versatile eye looks. The long-lasting, smudge-resistant formula stays put for hours without irritation. Customers praise its creamy texture, easy glide, and value for money, with many reviews highlighting how well it performs for daily wear and party makeup alike.

Glowhouse 2 In 1 Eyeliner Kajal offers deep pigmentation and effortless precision in one compact pencil. Its soft, blendable formula works perfectly as a kajal while sharpening beautifully into an eyeliner. Designed for all-day wear, it resists fading and smudging. Customers often mention its comfortable feel on sensitive eyes, smooth application, and rich black finish, making it a popular everyday essential.

Typsy Beauty Double Shot 2 in 1 Liquid Eyeliner + Kajal combines dramatic definition with lasting performance. The kajal delivers bold intensity, while the liquid eyeliner creates clean, precise lines in seconds. Its waterproof, transfer-proof formula ensures all-day confidence. Customer feedback highlights its jet-black colour, quick-drying eyeliner, and salon-like finish, with many users loving the convenience of two products in one.

Gush 2 in 1 Eye Liner + Kohl Pencil brings effortless style with a smooth, richly pigmented formula. Glide it on as a soft kohl or define your eyes with crisp liner strokes. The lightweight texture feels comfortable all day and suits sensitive eyes. Customers rave about its easy blendability, trendy finish, and long wear, calling it a reliable choice for both minimal and bold looks.

REVLON Colorstay One Stroke Defining Eyeliner Kajal delivers professional results with a single glide. The ultra-pigmented, waterproof formula offers precise definition as an eyeliner and bold depth as a kajal. Designed for long wear, it resists smudging and fading. Customers consistently praise its smooth application, premium quality, and all-day staying power, making it a trusted favorite for polished eye makeup.

Blue Heaven Hyper Black Gel Kajal Eyeliner provides intense colour payoff with a creamy gel texture. It glides effortlessly, setting into a long-lasting, smudge-proof finish. Perfect for dramatic kajal looks or sleek eyeliner styles, it suits beginners and pros alike. Customer reviews highlight its affordable price, rich black shade, and impressive longevity, especially for long workdays and evening wear.

Prettyme Black Kajal + Eyeliner Pencil offers classic definition with a smooth, easy-to-use formula. The deep black pigment enhances eyes instantly, whether worn as kajal or eyeliner. Lightweight and gentle, it’s ideal for daily use. Customers appreciate its soft texture, beginner-friendly application, and budget-friendly pricing, often noting that it delivers reliable performance for everyday makeup routines.

FAQ: 2 In 1 Kajal and Eyeliner What is a 2 in 1 kajal and eyeliner? A 2 in 1 kajal and eyeliner is a multifunctional eye product designed to work both on the waterline as kajal and along the lash line as eyeliner.

Is 2 in 1 kajal and eyeliner safe for sensitive eyes? Most 2 in 1 formulas are dermatologically tested and suitable for sensitive eyes, but it’s best to check product labels and do a patch test.

Can I use a 2 in 1 kajal as a liquid eyeliner? Some variants include both pencil and liquid ends. Pencil-only versions work best for classic and smoky liner looks.

How long does a 2 in 1 kajal and eyeliner last? Longevity varies, but most offer 8–12 hours of wear, especially smudge-proof or waterproof formulas.

Is 2 in 1 kajal suitable for beginners? Yes, these products are beginner-friendly as they simplify eye makeup by combining two uses in one product.

How do I sharpen a 2 in 1 kajal and eyeliner pencil? Use a cosmetic sharpener designed for kajal or eyeliner pencils to maintain precision.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.