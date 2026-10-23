Give your usual cold coffee a frothy twist with this creamy brown sugar iced coffee recipe
Try to make your homemade coffee more fun by trying this version of fluffy brown sugar coffee.
Making a chilled coffee at home is a comforting ritual for many. But you can jazz up your usual recipe by experimenting with its texture. You can make it frothier. You don't need whipped cream to get the texture.
Chef Saloni Kukreja shared a recipe for fluffy brown sugar iced coffee in episode 54 of her homemade coffee series, ‘BrewItYourself.’
“This fluffy brown sugar iced coffee is as easy as it gets! Just blend instant coffee, brown sugar, ice, a pinch of salt, and a splash of water until light and frothy. Pour over a glass of cold milk and ice, give it a stir, and enjoy your homemade coffee shop moment," she shared.
ALSO READ: Bored with your usual cold coffee? Try this salted peanut butter cream coffee for a nutty twist
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsps instant coffee powder
- 2 tbps brown sugar
- 3-4 ice cubes
- Pinch of salt
- Splash of water
- Milk and ice to serve
Process:
- Start by adding the coffee powder, sugar. ice and salt to a blender jar.
- Add a splash of water and pulse the mixture till it becomes light and fluffy.
- Serve it with ice in a glass and enjoy.
The recipe involves blending instant coffee, brown sugar, ice, a pinch of salt, and a splash of water until light and frothy, then pouring the mixture over cold milk and ice.
So, instead of simply stirring coffee into milk, add froth. The coffee fluff adds a creamy texture to your drink, without needing any cream. The recipe also uses instant coffee, so it is simple to make. brown sugar sweetens the mixture, but keeps it light. This drink certainly stands out from your regular glass of cold coffee.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.