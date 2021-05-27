Recipe: Go as dramatic as Kajol from K3G with these PB&J sandwich cookies

It’s been two decades of our favourite multi-starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (best remembered as K3G) and we still can’t help but add “lovelyyyyy” in Kajol’s tone, every time someone mentions ‘cookies’. Since weekend is taking forever to come, we decided to paint our Thursday with dramatic dialogues of the Karan Johar-directorial given that we are whipping up a batch of Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Cookies this evening.

We might not be Kajol’s neighbour, Mrs Sprightley from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham but we surely don’t mind our evening tea “with a drop of lemon in it” and “some cookies please” especially if they are big, chunky PB&J sandwich cookies. Check out its recipe here if Bollywood and peanut butter desserts are two of your (many) weaknesses.

Ingredients:

1 cup almond flour

1/2 cup oat flour

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

a pinch of salt

1/2 cup peanut butter (or any nut butter)

1/3 cup maple syrup

Store bought or homemade jam

Method:

Mix all the ingredients and once the dough is all mixed, preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking tray with parchment. Roll the dough into 14-18 small cookie dough balls (you will use two per cookie so this makes 7-9 cookies!)

Then using your fingers, flatten each one (you want them somewhat thin since they will be stacked but not too thin where they break), place a small spoonful of jam on top of half of the cookies, then place another cookie over top, use a fork to gently press the edges together.

Bake for 12-15 minutes, until golden! Let cool completely (they are very fragile when still warm but firm up as they cool! But don’t worry they are still so soft n dreamy) then enjoy!

You can also make just the Pb cookies alone and they’d be great but the fruity center makes for the perfect sweet and fruity addition.

(Recipe: Instagram/thisfruitylife)

Benefits:

Peanut butter may help with weight loss and boost heart health when eaten in moderation and as part of an overall healthful diet. Rich in a variety of nutrients peanut butter can reduce the risk of breast disease, manage blood sugar levels and aide in bodybuilding when eaten a swoopful or two per day, as per your doctor or dietitian’s consult.

Almond flour too helps reduce the risk of serious health conditions like cancer, diabetes, stroke and heart disease as it is rich in vitamin E and other antioxidants. Apart from being an excellent source of manganese, magnesium, copper, phosphorous, calcium and iron, it is low in carbs and has an extremely low glycemic index which helps in reducing blood sugar levels and ultimately leads to weight loss.

Unlike wheat flour, oat flour doesn't contain any gluten instead, has more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, it is a suitable flour for weight loss.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter