From ‘adulting’ to ‘it’s giving’: How millennials and Gen Z can bridge the language gap and understand each other

This isn’t really a clash of values but a clash of conditioning, context, and communication styles. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Damini Grover, counselling psychologist, life coach, author and founder of I’m Powered Centre for Counselling and Well-being, New Delhi, shared how Gen Z and millennials can bridge this gap.

Between “LOL” and “slay”, cringe and cool, and work-life balance and quiet quitting, millennials and Gen Z are still struggling to find common ground. Open your social media feed, and you’ll likely come across memes, videos and posts showing two generations constantly taking digs at each other. It’s almost become a quiet standoff where you have two generations working together, wanting similar things, but have trouble figuring out how the other gets there.

Damini highlighted that millennials grew up in a world that rewarded persistence, hard work, structure, endurance and delayed gratification. As millennials, they studied, worked hard, stayed loyal, and slowly built their way up. There was a clear sense that stability comes from consistency and endurance. Hard work and patience were hallmarks of survival and growth, and mental health was nowhere in the picture.

Gen Z world But Gen Z, on the other hand, has grown up in a world that moves quickly, is a hyper-connected world where information is instant, opportunities are fluid, and mental health is openly discussed. They’ve seen burnout up close, and they don’t want to end up repeating the mistakes of the earlier generation.

They are not necessarily rejecting hard work; they are questioning how and at what cost, and neither is wrong. But without awareness and effective ways to navigate these differences in perception, both end up frustrated.

How to bridge the millennials and Gen Z gap? Here are some things both need to understand and do differently to bridge the gap:

Be open to questioning as well as structure: Damini said, “Questioning a process is not always defiance, and following one is not always rigidity”. One brings a fresh perspective, the other brings tested learning, and growth happens when both are allowed to coexist.

Shift focus from effort and hours to meaningful outcomes: Damini explains, for instance, long working hours alone are not proof of commitment, just as speed alone is not proof of effectiveness. True productivity lies in combining consistency with smart, intentional work. Some days require stretching, while others will need efficient use of time over.