Chakra Horoscope Today, October 28, 2026: Today, you may need to ask yourself what truly matters and recognize your worth

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral & Crown Chakras Passion gives you the energy to pursue what excites you, while completion reminds you to honor what has run its course. Finish an important chapter with confidence and make space for fresh inspiration.

Chakra practice: Chant VAM, then meditate on OM while reflecting on a goal you have completed.

What to eat/drink: Oranges, mangoes or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart & Throat Chakras Forgiveness can help you release resentment, while gossip can reopen old wounds. Choose conversations that encourage healing rather than spreading negativity, and remember that peace sometimes begins with silence.

Chakra practice: Place a hand over your heart and pause before sharing information about someone else.

What to eat/drink: Spinach, kiwi or warm herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Prayer offers a moment to reconnect with your deeper values and find calm amid uncertainty. You do not need every answer immediately; allow reflection to guide your next step.

Chakra practice: Spend five minutes in prayer or meditate on the seed mantra OM.

What to eat/drink: Purple grapes, berries or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Selenite.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root & Solar Plexus Chakras Despondence may affect your confidence, while vanity can make external approval seem more important than inner peace. Ground yourself in what truly matters and recognize your worth beyond appearances or achievements.

Chakra practice: Chant LAM for grounding, followed by RAM to reconnect with your personal power.

What to eat/drink: Root vegetables, bananas or warm soup.

Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Growth asks you to remain open to change, even when it challenges familiar emotional patterns. Let recent experiences deepen your compassion and help you approach relationships with greater understanding.

Chakra practice: Take ten slow breaths with your hand over your heart and reflect on one lesson you have learned.

What to eat/drink: Leafy greens, avocado or kiwi.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Balance comes from knowing when to act and when to pause. Avoid extremes in your expectations and responsibilities, and choose a steady approach that supports both productivity and wellbeing.

Chakra practice: Chant RAM while taking ten slow breaths, relaxing your shoulders with each exhale.

What to eat/drink: Bananas, yellow peppers or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Wisdom grows when you look beyond immediate reactions and learn from experience. Listen carefully, question assumptions and trust your judgement without becoming closed to other perspectives.

Chakra practice: Sit quietly for five minutes and reflect on a lesson that continues to guide you.

What to eat/drink: Blueberries, walnuts or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root & Third Eye Chakras Solitude can sharpen your perception when used for reflection rather than withdrawal. Give yourself space to understand what you are sensing, but check assumptions before reaching conclusions.

Chakra practice: Take a grounding walk, then journal about one situation you want to understand more clearly.

What to eat/drink: Lentils, root vegetables or blueberries.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart & Solar Plexus Chakras Gratitude can strengthen self worth by helping you recognize the qualities and experiences that make your life meaningful. Appreciate what you bring to the world without comparing your journey with someone else's.

Chakra practice: Chant RAM and write down three qualities you genuinely value in yourself.

What to eat/drink: Spinach, bananas or pomegranate.

Crystal remedy: Citrine.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart & Solar Plexus Chakras Acceptance helps you face reality, while a victim mindset can keep you focused on what feels unfair. Acknowledge your emotions, then identify the choices that remain within your control.

Chakra practice: Place a hand over your heart and repeat, “I accept what is and choose how I move forward.”

What to eat/drink: Leafy greens, whole grains or warm soup.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Guilt can help you recognize where change is needed, but excessive self-blame can weaken your confidence. Learn from your choices, make amends where appropriate and give yourself permission to grow.

Chakra practice: Chant RAM and repeat, “I learn from my experiences without defining myself by my mistakes.”

What to eat/drink: Bananas, yellow lentils or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Citrine.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Faith encourages you to keep moving even when the full picture remains unclear. Trust your values, remain open to new possibilities and remember that uncertainty does not mean you are moving in the wrong direction.

Chakra practice: Begin the day with a short prayer or meditate on OM.

What to eat/drink: Purple grapes, berries or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)