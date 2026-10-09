Sadhguru on Mahalaya Amavasya: What does the last day of Pitru Paksha means for spiritual seekers

Mahalaya Amavasya, observed as the final day of Pitru Paksha, offers a moment to remember the generations who came before you. Sadhguru explains that the day can carry a deeper meaning through gratitude and reflection. In his article on the Isha Foundation website, he describes it as a day dedicated to expressing gratitude to previous generations who contributed to your life.

When is Mahalaya Amavasya in 2026? According to the Isha Foundation, this year, Mahalaya Amavasya will start from October 9 at 9:53 p.m. to October 10 at 9:34 p.m. If you live in the US, check your local Panchang because lunar dates and timings can vary by location.

Sadhguru says your life carries a legacy Sadhguru points to the many things you inherit from earlier generations. Language, clothing, homes, tools and technology all developed through knowledge passed from one generation to another.

You can look at your own life through the same lens. Many things you use every day came from ideas, discoveries and efforts made long before you were born.

This perspective conveys a simple message about Mahalaya Amavasya. You can pause and recognise what previous generations contributed to human life.

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Why does honoring ancestors matter? Sadhguru describes the tradition as an expression of gratitude. He notes that people often take the things they have today for granted, even though generations before them helped create the world they live in.

For you, that reflection can start with your own family. Think about the values, stories, skills or traditions that reached you through your parents, grandparents and earlier generations. You do not have to view the day only through a ritual lens. You can also use it as a personal moment to reflect on your roots.

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What can you do on Mahalaya Amavasya? If your family follows Pitru Paksha traditions, you can observe them according to your customs and seek guidance from a knowledgeable priest.

You can also spend some quiet time remembering loved ones and reflecting on what you learned from them. Write down a few values you received from your family and consider how you carry them forward.

A simple spiritual lesson from Sadhguru Mahalaya Amavasya can encourage you to look beyond your immediate life and recognise the long chain of human effort that came before you.

Sadhguru's message centres on gratitude. Instead of taking your present life for granted, you can pause, remember your roots and acknowledge the generations that helped shape the world you live in.