Sadhguru on Navratri: The 9 days are referred to as the time of the Goddess, but what does chanting 1,000 times mean spiritually?

Sharad Navratri is a time when many devotees turn to prayer, chanting and spiritual practices to deepen their connection with the Divine Feminine. But does repeating a chant hundreds or even 1,000 times make a difference to your spiritual experience?

Sadhguru's recent Navratri teachings offer a way to explore the deeper meaning of the nine-day festival. In an article published on September 18 by Isha Foundation, he mentions why Navratri honours the Divine Feminine and how the festival connects with different qualities of existence.

If you are observing Navratri this October, you can use the occasion to look beyond the number of repetitions and reflect on the attention, intention and devotion you bring to your practice.

Also Read Sharad Navratri 2026: Sadhguru's teachings on the spiritual meaning of the festival

What does chanting mean during Sharad Navratri? Chanting involves repeating a sacred name, mantra or prayer as part of a spiritual practice. For many devotees, it offers a way to focus the mind, express devotion and create a regular moment for prayer.

During Navratri, people worship different forms of Devi, or the Divine Feminine. Sadhguru explains that the festival explores three dimensions traditionally represented by Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati. These relate to different qualities of life, including action, well-being, and learning.

When you chant, you can use the practice to pause your daily routine and bring your attention to the prayer instead of rushing through the words.

Also Read Sadhguru on Navratri: A spiritual perspective on why the 9 days go beyond power, wealth, victory and knowledge