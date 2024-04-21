 Emirates, sister airline flydubai resume normal operations after Dubai floods | Travel - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Emirates, sister airline flydubai resume normal operations after Dubai floods

Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Riyadh
Apr 21, 2024 05:01 PM IST

After the storm flooded taxiways, forcing flight diversions, delays and cancellations, Emirates and flydubai resume normal operations at Dubai airport

Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates and sister airline flydubai have restored normal operations after heavy rains caused severe flooding across the United Arab Emirates earlier this week, the airlines said on Saturday.

A Boeing 737 aircraft operated by FlyDubai flies near the landmark Burj Khalifa skyscraper, the world's tallest building, above the Dubai skyline. Emirates, sister airline flydubai resume normal operations after Dubai floods (File Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
A Boeing 737 aircraft operated by FlyDubai flies near the landmark Burj Khalifa skyscraper, the world's tallest building, above the Dubai skyline. Emirates, sister airline flydubai resume normal operations after Dubai floods (File Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

Emirates cancelled nearly 400 flights and delayed many more as a result of a record storm that hit the desert city of Dubai on Tuesday, said a statement released by the airline's president, Tim Clark.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Due to the impact of the storm, the airline suspended check-in for passengers departing from Dubai and halted its transit operations through Dubai International Airport, a major global travel hub, leaving thousands of travellers stranded.

The airport has struggled to return to normal operations after the storm flooded taxiways, forcing flight diversions, delays and cancellations.

Flydubai also returned to its full flight schedule from the airport's Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 on Saturday following the weather-related disruption, a spokesperson for the airline said.

Clark said Emirates had provided 12,000 hotel rooms and 250,000 meal vouchers to customers who were affected. He added it would take days to clear the backlog of rebooked passengers.

The UAE has suffered the impact of the flooding for days, with roads between the city and Abu Dhabi still partially under water as of Saturday. In Abu Dhabi, some supermarkets and restaurants faced product shortages, unable to receive deliveries from Dubai.

Researchers have linked extreme weather events such as Tuesday's storm to climate change and anticipate that global warming will lead to higher temperatures, increased humidity and a greater risk of flooding in parts of the Gulf region.

A lack of drainage infrastructure to cope with heavy rains in countries such as the UAE can put them at particular risk of flooding.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Emirates, sister airline flydubai resume normal operations after Dubai floods
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On