Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IRCTC new rules: Missed pre-booking your meal? Vande Bharat travellers can now buy food onboard anytime

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Feb 08, 2025 12:48 PM IST

Vande Bharat passengers can buy food onboard even if they opt out during ticket booking: Railways

Passengers of Vande Bharat trains can purchase food onboard even if they do not select any food options at the time of ticket booking, the Railway Board said on Friday.

Indian Railways staff prepare a food trolley onboard a train in Mumbai. Vande Bharat trains just got better; now you can buy food without pre-booking!(AFP File Photo / Representational)
Indian Railways staff prepare a food trolley onboard a train in Mumbai. Vande Bharat trains just got better; now you can buy food without pre-booking!(AFP File Photo / Representational)

"In order to provide options, choice of services and adequate catering facilities to current booking & non-optee passengers in Vande Bharat trains, sale and service of food items in Vande Bharat trains may be resumed by the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation)," the Railway Board said in a circular addressed to the chairman and managing director of IRCTC on Friday.

It added, "For current booking and non-optee passengers, the option of cooked meal may also be resumed (if available) which would be in addition to customised Ready to Eat (RTE) meal option."

Railway officials said a lot of passengers used to complain frequently that IRCTC staff did not offer them food even if they wanted to pay only because they had not opted for it during ticket booking.

"Often it happens that you do not select a pre-paid food option at the time of booking but circumstances arise during the journey that you want to purchase food. In such cases, the IRCTC staff refused to offer food even on paying its cost to such passengers.

"Now, as a policy matter, we have decided that non-optee passengers can also avail safe and quality food in the train," a railway official said.

The Board's circular urged IRCTC to take all necessary measures to ensure service of good quality hygienic food to the passengers in trains.

“Further, to avoid any inconvenience to passengers, IRCTC should ensure sale through trolleys within the regulated timings and no vending will be allowed after 2100 hrs (9 pm) or dinner service whichever is earlier,” the Board said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On