Travel health tips: Experts on effects of using the wrong backpack on your body

Everyone relies on a backpack to carry their belongings while travelling and keep up with their schedules but a few individuals are aware of the significance of choosing the proper luggage. The backpack has been the most popular way for people to shuttle their everyday carry around since historic times but did you know the effects of using the wrong backpack on your body?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pankaj Garg, Co-Founder of DailyObjects, echoed, “This extremely popular and practical accessory offers greater versatility, function and storage facilities than other carry solutions available. For a significant number of people in the less than 35 years age category, it has become the quintessential everyday carry that houses most of their essentials. Considering its significance in the daily urban commute to the great outdoors, a well designed backpack is all the more important for better posture, support, and overall well being.”

He cautioned, “Using the wrong backpack can result in poor postural changes due to unevenly distributed weight, spinal and musculo-skeletal pain, strain in the neck and shoulders and even injuries in some cases. Tight straps that dig into the shoulders cause discomfort and a poorly designed organizational structure may put the wearer off balance.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Shivaprasad, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at uppercase, warned, “Using the wrong backpack can lead to bad posture. Additionally, backpacks with stiff and narrow straps that press on your shoulders can cause weakness, tingling and numbness in the arms and hands. The adverse effects of carrying a big bag can include soreness in the shoulders or upper back and discomfort while sitting.”

He suggested, “Individuals must choose the best fitting backpacks for their backs. Selecting bags with two wide padded shoulder straps is crucial. When wearing a backpack, tighten the straps enough for the backpack to fit closely to the body. The pack shouldn't sag down to the butt but should instead lay evenly in the centre of the back.”