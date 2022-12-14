Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Travel health tips: Experts on effects of using the wrong backpack on your body

Travel health tips: Experts on effects of using the wrong backpack on your body

travel
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 08:35 PM IST

The backpack has been the most popular way for people to shuttle their everyday carry around since historic times but did you know the effects of using the wrong backpack on your body? Experts spill the beans

Travel health tips: Experts on effects of using the wrong backpack on your body (Vinta Supply Co. | NYC)
Travel health tips: Experts on effects of using the wrong backpack on your body (Vinta Supply Co. | NYC)
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Everyone relies on a backpack to carry their belongings while travelling and keep up with their schedules but a few individuals are aware of the significance of choosing the proper luggage. The backpack has been the most popular way for people to shuttle their everyday carry around since historic times but did you know the effects of using the wrong backpack on your body?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pankaj Garg, Co-Founder of DailyObjects, echoed, “This extremely popular and practical accessory offers greater versatility, function and storage facilities than other carry solutions available. For a significant number of people in the less than 35 years age category, it has become the quintessential everyday carry that houses most of their essentials. Considering its significance in the daily urban commute to the great outdoors, a well designed backpack is all the more important for better posture, support, and overall well being.”

He cautioned, “Using the wrong backpack can result in poor postural changes due to unevenly distributed weight, spinal and musculo-skeletal pain, strain in the neck and shoulders and even injuries in some cases. Tight straps that dig into the shoulders cause discomfort and a poorly designed organizational structure may put the wearer off balance.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Shivaprasad, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at uppercase, warned, “Using the wrong backpack can lead to bad posture. Additionally, backpacks with stiff and narrow straps that press on your shoulders can cause weakness, tingling and numbness in the arms and hands. The adverse effects of carrying a big bag can include soreness in the shoulders or upper back and discomfort while sitting.”

He suggested, “Individuals must choose the best fitting backpacks for their backs. Selecting bags with two wide padded shoulder straps is crucial. When wearing a backpack, tighten the straps enough for the backpack to fit closely to the body. The pack shouldn't sag down to the butt but should instead lay evenly in the centre of the back.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
traveller travel ban travel health fitness goal fitness inspiration fitness posture bag + 7 more
traveller travel ban travel health fitness goal fitness inspiration fitness posture bag + 6 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out