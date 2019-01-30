Deve Gowda warns Congress to control its MLAs

Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday warned coalition partner Congress that things may go out of control if party MLAs keep making statements against chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

His comment comes days after several state Congress leaders demanded that former chief minister Siddaramaiah be made CM again. On Monday, the acrimony between the Congress and its ally JD(S) had reached a new high with Kumaraswamy offering to step down if the Congress wished for a change.

“Your party MLAs keep talking to the media against Kumaraswamy every day. Even now we will not let the Congress face any uncertainty, but on one condition. If they don’t stop making such statements it may go out of control; the national leaders must understand,” Deve Gowda said, addressing a rally in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy, too, used the opportunity to take potshots at Congress leaders. Responding to the criticism of Congress MLA ST Somashekhar that nothing had been done for Bengaluru in the past seven months of the coalition government, Kumaraswamy said it was only now after a gap of 12 years that any work was being done in the city.

“... it is this Kumaraswamy who has given programmes worth Rs 1 lakh crore for Bengaluru,” he said. Reiterating his willingness to step down from his post, Kumaraswamy said he hailed from the family in which a PM had resigned from his post.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah told reporters in New Delhi: “Kumaraswamy is the chief minister. I do not know what has been said. I discuss it with them in the coordination committee of the coalition.”

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 22:24 IST