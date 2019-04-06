Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi to address three poll rallies in Uttarakhand today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be addressing three election rallies on Saturday in Uttarakhand, just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Dehradun.

As per Congress state in charge Anugrah Narayan Singh, Congress activists are geared up to ensure record turnout at all the three rally venues falling in Kumaon and Garhwal divisions. “We will be offering Rahul Gandhi Ganga jal as Pantdeep mela ground is on banks of the holy river. These three rallies will be having major impact on electoral outcome as there is a distinct pro-Congress wave and people of the state are fed up with BJP,” Singh said.

Almora district president Pitambar Pandey said that about twenty thousand people are expected to attend the rally at Sinkani ground and Nainital-Uddham Singh Nagar candidate Harish Rawat, Almora-Pitthoragarh candidate Pradeep Tamta, party state president Preetam Singh are among senior leaders who will be at the venue.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for Gandhi’s rally in Haridwar. Congress state vice-president Brahamswarup Brahamchari said that more than thirty thousand people are expected to attend the Haridwar rally.

On March 16, Rahul Gandhi had addressed a rally at parade ground in Dehradun where former BJP chief minister BC Khanduri’s son Manish Khanduri joined Congress.

