Biotech student found hanging from a tree in Lucknow

A student of Biotech-III year at the SR Institute of Management and Technology in Bakshi ka Talab (BKT) was found hanging from a tree by a belt on NH-24 on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sujeet Kumar Bharti, 22, a resident of Sitapur district. He was missing from the past two-days. The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

On Monday morning, the Bakshi Ka Talab police got information about a body hanging from a tree at the roadside on Lucknow-Sitapur NH-24 highway, said sources. Cops rushed to the spot and brought the body down.

A lunch box and some clothes from the spot were also recovered. However, Sujeet’s colleagues informed the cops that the recovered items did not belong to him.

Police are probing the possibility of a love triangle involving Sujeet that could have led to the incident.

Station house officer, BKT, Amarnath Varma said, “The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination and further investigation will depend on its report.”

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 12:39 IST