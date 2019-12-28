Cong needs to introspect: Maya

lucknow

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:23 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati attacked the Congress on its foundation day on Saturday and said: “Instead of worrying about others, the Congress should worry about itself.”

In a set of two tweets, Mayawati said: “The Congress is celebrating its foundation day as ‘Bharat Bachao, Sanvidhaan Bachao (Save India, Save Constitution) day. On the occasion of the foundation day, the Congress instead of expressing worries about others, should have introspected. It would have been better had had it introspected on its condition. Now, to get out of the condition, the party is forced to do various kinds of drama.”

Mayawati asked: “Why the Congress never realised the need for ‘Save India, Save Constitution’ when it was in power and ignored the public interest. It had neglected the public interest--when Dalits, backwards, Muslims were not getting their Constitutional rights.

It is because of the Congress that the BJP continues in power and it was because of the Congress that a need arose to form the BSP.”