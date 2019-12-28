e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Lucknow / Cong needs to introspect: Maya

Cong needs to introspect: Maya

lucknow Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati attacked the Congress on its foundation day on Saturday and said: “Instead of worrying about others, the Congress should worry about itself.”

In a set of two tweets, Mayawati said: “The Congress is celebrating its foundation day as ‘Bharat Bachao, Sanvidhaan Bachao (Save India, Save Constitution) day. On the occasion of the foundation day, the Congress instead of expressing worries about others, should have introspected. It would have been better had had it introspected on its condition. Now, to get out of the condition, the party is forced to do various kinds of drama.”

Mayawati asked: “Why the Congress never realised the need for ‘Save India, Save Constitution’ when it was in power and ignored the public interest. It had neglected the public interest--when Dalits, backwards, Muslims were not getting their Constitutional rights.

It is because of the Congress that the BJP continues in power and it was because of the Congress that a need arose to form the BSP.”

top news
‘Caught by neck’: Priyanka after cops stop her from visiting activist home
‘Caught by neck’: Priyanka after cops stop her from visiting activist home
Severe cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C
Severe cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News