Priyanka brainstorms with UP Congress team in Rae Bareli

lucknow

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:23 IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday interacted with the state’s new team appointed to accomplish the mission to bring the party back to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

Priyanka has picked up the new team after marathon rounds of interactive sessions with partymen that began soon after the Congress’ debacle in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress has remained out of power in the state since 1989.

As the UPCC’s new team of about 40 members has an average age of 40 years, the party leadership wants to ensure that the new leaders are confident about party’s point on various controversial and emotive issues.

After arriving at Chaudhary Charan Singh airport here this morning, Priyanka stopped for a while at Bachhrawan for ‘darshan’ at Hanuman temple and proceeded to Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha seat of her mother Congress president Sonia Gandhi. “Priyanka too is one of the trainers. She has a session for the new Uttar Pradesh Congress team that has been appointed to accomplish the party’s Mission UP 2022,” said a senior party leader.

While UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu was not available for comments, all the leaders attending appeared enthusiastic about the training programme.

“It will give us an opportunity to not only know about party’s policies but also about what the leadership expects from us,” said a senior party leader, adding, “Sachin Rao, who is organising the training session, has kept the details a closely guarded secret.”

Targets Yogi govt over rising crime

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday targeted the Yogi Adityanath government for rising crime saying instead of making excuses it should act against the criminals.

“Government has all the powers. It should stop making excuses and begin to act now,” said Priyanka on way to Rae Bareli when asked to comment on prevailing law and order situation in the state.

“Murders are taking place in broad daylight. Crime is being perpetrated against women. New statistics of crime have come out. UP occupies top position in crime against women. Government should take it seriously and check crime against women,” said Priyanka in a reference to the National Crime Record Bureau’s statistics for 2017.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 17:23 IST