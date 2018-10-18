UPCA to own burden of ‘complimentary’ tickets

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) seems to have decided to own the burden of about 2,500 complimentary tickets for the second Twenty20 match between host India and West Indies on November 6 in Lucknow.

The UPCA as well as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are entitled for the 10 per cent tickets for the match as per the new constitution of the BCCI.

It comes to around 5,000 tickets as the Ekana International Cricket Stadium has the capacity of 50,000.

“We have sorted out the issue of free tickets and 2,500 tickets will be free from all hassles as there is no pricing for complimentary tickets. So, there is no levy of Goods and Service Tax (GST) as well as entertainment tax,” UPCA’s secretary Yudhveer Singh said on Tuesday. “Any pricing of ticket below Rs 500 is free from GST and any other taxes,” he said.

The UPCA as well as BCCI are expected to distribute these complimentary passes to sponsors, politicians, bureaucrats, district administration, police officials etc. that is why over a dozen blocks in the stadium, which is hosting its maiden international match, are reserved for the hosts.

It is learnt that over the distribution of complimentary tickets, the second ODI between India and West Indies on October 24 has already been shifted to Vishakhapatnam from Indore, and Bengal Cricket Association has also reportedly refused to compromise on the issue.

The newly-adopted constitution of BCCI says that 90 per cent tickets should be put on sale for public. “It’s binding on us so we are trying to manage within 2,500 tickets as there is no other way out,” an UPCA official said on condition of anonymity.

“It’s difficult as in UP everyone wants free tickets even when the match happens in Kanpur. In Lucknow, the list of free ticket seekers is up manifolds,” he added.

“We have invited the presidents and secretaries of all our districts units as well as the life members to watch the match as we will provide them complimentary tickets,” he said, adding even the UPCA was making stay and travelling arrangements for them.”

As far as tickets price for common people are concerned, the rates are a bit high as the lowest pricing of ticket is Rs 1,500, whereas the highest one is of Rs 23,000 for corporate box.

“The prices are a bit on the higher side as it involves 28 per cent taxes, including 18 per cent GST and 10 per cent entertainment tax,” said a UPCA insider. “It includes everything when you buy the ticket from a popular site,” he added.

