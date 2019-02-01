On a chocolate trail: Nutella bites

Since 2007, on February 5, every year, fans of the iconic hazelnut spread, Nutella share recipes, pictures and notes on a number of creations using the spread. This celebration was initiated by American blogger Sara Rosso as she felt the hazelnut spread deserved a dedicated day. And we can all unanimously agree that it is rare to find people who are not fond of this chocolate spread. Be it on a simple slice of bread, or on an elaborate waffle, Nutella has caught the fancy of every age group possible.

So, here’s where you can treat yourself to yummy Nutella dishes around Pune and Mumbai.

Nutella cream log cake

What: It’s a vanilla sponge layered cake with nutella cream mousse and hazelnuts, rolled up to resemble a log. It’s then covered with ganache and chocolate shards and decorated on top with chocolate mushrooms and microwave sponge moss.

Where: Brownie Point

Nutella pizza

What: Pizzas can lift up your mood and take you into another place and time with its flavour and texture. Now, imagine delicious traditional wood- fired pizzas topped with marshmallows and bananas. The chocolate dough enhances this delightful treat which is truly a feast. In addition to this delicacy, the place also offers you lip-smacking goodness in the form of Chocolate Mousse and Nutella Dough Balls

Where: 1441 Pizzeria

Mamas Fatcake

What: You can never go wrong with pancake for breakfast. And, when you club it with Nutella, then you have a winner all the way. Here, you can treat yourself to a Nutella Sea-salt Pancake with Maple cream topped with seasonal fresh fruit.

Where: The Daily All Day

Nutella Mascarpone Bun Maska

What: The classic Irani Bun Maska has ruled breakfast tables for years. This place offers a quirky twist to this classic by using French brioches which are buttery and smooth, stuffed with a combination of mascrapone, creamed butter and Nutella.

Where: Nine Square

Hazelnut Mousse Pastry

What: What happens when you combine two heavenly textures of hazelnut spread and chocolate mousse? The result is an indulgent dessert with Nutella as the main ingredient. A light, fluffy and absolutely delicious pastry.

Where: Sassy Teaspoon

Nutella French toast

What: Want to try something simple yet yummy with Nutella. This sliced bread laced with hazelnut flavoured chocolate, dipped in Grandmama’s batter and pan seared, is not only a safe option, but will definitely leave you asking for another serving.

Where: Grandmama’s Cafe

Nutellamisu

What: An interesting take on the traditional tiramisu, Nutellamisu at this outlet is made of sabayon, over a baine marie. It is sprinkled with toasted hazelnuts and cocoa powder to finish

Where: JW Marriott

Dough Balls with Nutella

What: These nibbles are a treat for those looking for an exciting sweet twist to their favourite pizza dough. The pillow soft freshly baked dough balls made from the brand’s signature pizza dough are decadent and laddered with Nutella which taste heavenly with every morsel.

Where: PizzaExpress

Strawberry Nutella cigar

What: The special Nutella menu at this outlet served a crushed strawberry, Nutella and almond nougat stuffed baked phyllo pastry, almond crunch, vanilla ice cream

Where: Pot Pourri

Nutella cookie burger

What: Burgers are a heavenly meal that fit right into any time of the day. So, how about a burger for dessert? Here’s what you can expect, a gooey Nutella patty stuffed between two chocolate chip cookies sprinkled with nuts .

Where: BRGR HQ

