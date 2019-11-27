e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Aaditya Thackeray, Rohit Pawar centre of attraction at Vidhan Bhavan session

mumbai Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:28 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

A day after the Devendra Fadnavis-led government was toppled following Ajit Pawar’s resignation, 285 of the 288 legislators took oath as MLAs on Wednesday. The centre of attraction of the one-day special session of the state Assembly remained members of the Pawar family and Thackeray scion Aaditya.

While Aaditya Thackeray and Rohit Pawar who won their first election took the oath, Ajit Pawar, the reason behind the four-day political turmoil in Maharashtra, grabbed the attention when he reached the Vidhan Bhavan.

Supriya Sule, NCP Baramati MP and daughter of NCP
chief Sharad Pawar, welcomed the legislators at the
entrance. She hugged her cousin Ajit with a smile, indicating all is well in the family.

“I never left the party. I was with the NCP, I am with the NCP and will remain with it. I met Pawarsaheb as he is my leader. The media has misreported about me in the past few days and I will react to it at an appropriate time,” Ajit said outside the Vidhan Bhavan.

Sule also welcomed former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. She warmly greeted Rohit (grandson of Sharad Pawar’s elder brother Appasaheb Pawar) and Aaditya with a hug. Rohit even touched her feet.

Rohit said he was sure his uncle would be back. “I don’t know how it happened. I did not go into the details. There was confusion in the family. But we all knew that he [Ajit Pawar] would return. We know Dada [Ajit Pawar] well,” he said.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said, “Aside from the political implications, no family should be broken. I am happy the Pawar family is together now.”

Kalidas Kolambkar, who was appointed as the Pro-tem speaker by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday, gave oath to all legislators in the lower House.

Only two legislators — Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) and Devendra Bhuyar (Swabhimani Paksha) — could not attend the session. The oath will be given to them wherever they will be available in Mumbai, said an officer from the legislature secretariat .

Aaditya said, “I used to come here (Vidhan Bhavan) often to see the proceedings, but for the first time I am getting a chance to speak to the media as an MLA. There were a lot of young people, Rohit Pawar, Yogesh Kadam etc. at the swearing-in today. It will be good to work with the young crowd.”

top news
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
‘It has happened in the Middle East’: Row over Indian diplomat’s J&K remarks
‘It has happened in the Middle East’: Row over Indian diplomat’s J&K remarks
Aaditya Thackeray in Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for father’s oath ceremony
Aaditya Thackeray in Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for father’s oath ceremony
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News