Covid-19 case positivity ratio shows decline in Maharashtra

mumbai

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 10:41 IST

Even as Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned of the possibility of a second wave of Covid-19 cases, the rate of infection in the state is showing signs of decreasing. In the first eight days of November, the positivity rate in the state has consistently remained under 10%.

Maharashtra, on Sunday, continued to record a dip in cases over the past few weeks, reporting 5,052 new cases that took the tally to 1,719,858 on Sunday. With the addition of 110 new deaths, the state’s Covid-19 death toll touched 45,240.

In November, so far, the positivity rate has averaged 8.35%, which means for every 100 samples tested, about eight are positive. This ratio was around 15% in October and 24% in September.

As per the data from the state health department, so far in November, the state has averaged 4,889 cases daily, while 59,141 tests were conducted daily on an average.

Thackeray, on Sunday, warned people not to lower their guard, as the second wave could prove to be a “tsunami”. He appealed to the people to follow basic protocol—social distancing, using masks and washing hands—to keep the spread of the virus at the bay. Thackeray said that lax behaviour by people during the festive season and the onset of winter could reverse the declining Covid-19 curve.

“Countries like Italy, Spain, England and the Netherlands have been witnessing the second wave of Covid-19 that is more severe than the first one. We do not want it to emerge in Maharashtra and it is possible only if we continue our disciplined appearance in public life. The state machinery is ready to take up the burden of the surge, but common people too should adopt Covid-19-appropriate behaviour,” he said during a public address through social media on Sunday.

The chief minister also warned of strict action against violation of Covid-19 guidelines. He said that a patient can further infect 400 people and they could, in turn, infect many. “We have directed the machinery to take strict action against people not wearing masks,” he said.