Lockdown helped Maharashtra contain coronavirus spread, says Uddhav Thackeray

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 15:30 IST

Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the state has succeeded in slowing down the spread of coronavirus due to the lockdown and he will review the situation before taking any decision on giving relaxations. He also said that this is not an appropriate time for politics but some people are doing it when the state is in deep crisis. However, he didn’t name anyone.

Thackeray was addressing the state live through various social media platforms.

“Due to lockdown we have succeeded in the slowing down the spread of the epidemic. To an extent, the situation in the state is under control if compared with the other countries where cases are found multiplying on daily basis. This has become possible because of lockdown,” the chief minister said.

He said that the state government is considering to give further relaxations after May 3 but the decision is yet to be taken. “I will review and decide what more relaxations can be given after May 3. But one thing is for sure, we will have to avoid crowding,” Thackeray said indicating that restrictions are likely to continue in some areas of the state even after May 3 when nationwide lockdown is going to end.

The chief minister also said that politics have to be kept aside at this point of time. “If we start doing politics now than we don’t need any other enemy. Elections will come and pass, power will also not remain forever but if we lose a life today, it is not going to come back. Do not indulge in low level politics, though some are still trying to do it,” he said and expressed gratitude for union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari for urging the Maharashtra politicians to cooperate with the state government and not to indulge in politics.

The chief minister also urged Muslim community to stay at home while observing the fast and prayers in the holy month of Ramzan. “I urge all my Muslim brothers to continue to cooperate with the government. Do not gather for mass prayers at mosques or any other place. Stay at home and perform prayers inside,” he said.