Mumbai Metropolitan Region spreads to Palghar, Vasai, Khalapur and Pen

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal to extend the boundaries of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to include Palghar taluka, Khalapur, Vasai, and Pen.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which had mooted the proposal to extend its jurisdiction, plans to build growth centres in Boisar, as the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will pass through the region. The extension of boundaries will boost development in the area, a senior urban development department official said.

“MMRDA had come up with the proposal as it planned various projects such as a multi-modal corridor, growth centre, among others, in the region. Now, Palghar taluka, the remaining region of Vasai taluka, Pen and Khalapur will come under MMRDA’s jurisdiction,” said Nitin Kareer, principal secretary, urban development department.

So far, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) was spread over 4,355 sqm, including areas in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Matheran, Karjat, Uran and Alibaug, with Virar as its northernmost limit. The bullet train has halts at Thane, Virar and Boisar.

“Thane and Virar are developed, and there is no chunk of land available for commercial development. Boisar has potential, as it could reduce the travel time to Bandra-Kurla Complex, where the bullet train terminus is planned,” an officer said.

Officials said with Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor coming up, the connectivity between the regions will improve.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 15:44 IST