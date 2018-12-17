Mumbai research scholars demand 80% hike in stipend

On December 21, research scholars from higher education institutes have planned protests in their respective campuses demanding a hike in the fellowship stipend from institutes and central government. The post graduate students at are paid between ₹12,000 and ₹36,000, depending on their course and fellowship category. They are now demanding around 80% hike in stipend across the categories.

“Research scholars are generally underpaid in India. To make matters worse, the courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are expensive. While IIT students do get fellowships, students at many other institutes don’t even get them,” said a PG student from IIT-Bombay.

Last month, the post-graduation students’ council (PGSC) at IIT-B had prepared a proposal for a hike in the stipend amount which they receive as part of their fellowships and issues related to their disbursal. On Sunday, the council discussed the draft proposal with students pursuing the master’s degree and doctorates from IIT-B. The final proposal was submitted to the institute and government.

According to the students, the stipend for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) research fellowships, as well as teaching assistance fellowships awarded by the institute, haven’t been revised in the last four years. However, during this period, the tuition fees and other expenses bore by the students have increased substantially, making it difficult for them to continue pursuing higher education, they said.

“Last time, there was a mere 60% hike in stipend. Now, the students are demanding for more. While the seventh pay commission has recommended an increase in salaries, there’s no such revision for stipends, though the cost of books, housing and travel has increased due to inflation,” said Onhring Langhu, a PhD scholar at Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Meanwhile, research scholars at Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) recently organised a signature campaign in the campus to draw support for the fellowship hike. A charter of demands, along with their signatures, was submitted to various government authorities.

“Many students at ICT hail from rural areas and find it difficult to pay for their education. Their parents also expect them to contribute towards the household income,” said Sarjerao Doltade, a PhD scholar.

