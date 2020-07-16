e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Tough task ahead for state board students

Tough task ahead for state board students

mumbai Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:18 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

With CBSE and ICSE schools in the city seeing a large number of high scorers, getting a spot in some of the most coveted colleges may be tough for state board students.

This year, 20% of all Class 10 ICSE students who took their exams from the country scored 90.2% and above. Principals said the government needs to consider some equivalence formula to ensure that state board students do not lose out. “Every year, there is a trend which shows that students from other boards take some of the top spots in prominent colleges across the city. This year, the situation can get worse because scores of students, especially from ICSE and IGCSE, are more than expected,” said the principal of a suburban college.

Ashok Wadia, principal, Jai Hind College, said, “The equivalence formula would benefit all students, making the process fair for all.”

Some principals also said college preferences of students are likely to change due to the current situation.

“Some top scorers might still prefer colleges close to their homes so we cannot anticipate the cut-offs so early,” said Satram Verhani, vice-principal, CHM College, Ulhasnagar.

In 2019, the Mumbai divisional board had received nearly 1.85 lakh applications from students for the general admission round. While nearly 1.68 lakh were from the state board, the second highest number of applicants came from ICSE (7,881).

The Maharashtra State Youth Congress wrote to state education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday requesting the government to reserve certain seats in junior colleges for state board students this year.

top news
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In