51 persons from UP, MP kept in quarantine centres in Noida to be released

noida

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 22:54 IST

The district administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar has decided to release 39 persons of different districts of Uttar Pradesh who were quarantined for two weeks in Noida. Presently, they show no symptoms of the disease and have received health certificates from the health department. Additionally, 12 people from Madhya Pradesh, who were also stuck in Noida, will be sent to their homes, said officials. The administration has asked the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), Noida, to arrange buses for them.

MN Upadhyaya, additional district magistrate (finance), issued a letter on Wednesday, stating that the administration had to make temporary shelters in the district to quarantine people suspected of suffering from coronavirus disease (Covid-19). “The UP government had issued an order on April 13 in which it asked the local administration to quarantine people and also prepare a list. Once the person completes the 14-day quarantine period, the person should be released and administration would facilitate them to reach home. They would be needed for home quarantined for next two weeks (sic),” the letter to UPSRTC, Noida, stated.

Upadhyaya, in the letter, stated that there are 39 such persons who have completed their quarantine period, undergone medical checkup, and are presently showing no symptoms of Covid-19. These people are residents of Bulandshahr (1), Sitapur (1), Shamli (3), Baghpat (3), Ghaziabad (4), Gautam Budh Nagar (3), Bareilly (4), Balia (1), Hardoi (3), Gonda (1), Jalaun (1), Kasganj (8), Allahabad (2), Lucknow (1), Etah (1), and Farrukhabad (1).

Anurag Yadav, assistant regional manager, UPSRTC, Noida, said that he has received the letter from administration. “We will arrange for the buses and send them home. But at present, we are waiting for a nod from the administrations of the respective districts to which these people belong,” he said.

Yadav also said that there are 12 people from Madhya Pradesh who were kept in quarantine centres in Noida for two weeks. “They have completed their quarantine period and are now medically fit. We will soon arrange for buses and send them home,” he said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 138 coronavirus positive cases so far, of which 88 have been cured while 50 others are undergoing treatment. A total of 736 persons are in institutional quarantine in the district.