Failed to deliver housing project on time, buyers protest against builder in Greater Noida

Around 100 homebuyers and their families on Sunday protested against the builder who failed to deliver a housing project on time.

La Residentia Private Limited, a housing project spread over 20 acres of land in Greater Noida West’s Tech Zone-4 was launched in 2010 with the promise of delivery in 2013. The builder has delivered 19 towers, but has halted the construction of the for the last two years.

“The builder had assured that the flats will be delivered in 2013. But even after five years of delay, the builder is unable to tell us when he will finish and deliver the remaining towers. I have had to pay rent and housing loan instalments simultaneously for the last five years. Had the builder completed the project as per his promise, I would not have to spend so much money,” Upendra Singh, a homebuyer who had booked a 2BHK flat in 2010, said.

Singh said that he had wanted to move into his flat after getting married in 2010.

“My dream of shifting into a flat of my own soon after the wedding was shattered. Now I have two school-going children, but no flat yet,” said Singh.

Homebuyers, holding banners, staged a protest at the office of the builder in the housing project around 3pm and ended it around 5.30pm, only after , assured them they would look into the issue.

“The representatives of the builder have assured us that they will share a tower-wise delivery schedule in the next 10 days. We had to stage a protest because the builder or his representatives do not meet us when we go to their office. For the last two years, the builder has completely stopped the construction at the site as there is not labourer working at the project,” said Vijay Trivedi, another buyer.

The builder had proposed to build towers comprising 14 to 22 floors in this project. One of the reasons for the project’s delay is said to be the developer’s decision to add more floors to make more profit, homebuyers said.

“Earlier the builder had marketed the project as Amrapali La Residentia. After the units were sold out and construction was halted, Amrapali removed its name from the project. We hope the government will look into our demands and do the needful,” Ashish Dube, another homebuyer, said.

Kumar did not respond to repeated calls and messages for his comments on the issue. Amrapali Group was also unavailable for its comments on the issue.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 03:37 IST