Technology is central to the agri-transformation vision

When Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, agriculture and farmer welfare were placed at the heart of India’s development agenda. Since 2015, this commitment has translated into a broader transformation from improving production and farm incomes to building an agriculture sector that is productive, resilient, technology-driven, and sustainable. Adding Jai Anusandhan to Lal Bahadur Shastri’s call of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Jai Vigyan, the PM placed R&D at the heart of India’s farm future. Our objective must now be to produce more — with less water, land, and energy, and fewer avoidable inputs, while ensuring higher quality, safety, and nutrition. (ANI)

Green Revolution gave India food security. But agriculture cannot remain frozen in the priorities of the past. The aspirations of our farmers, consumption patterns of our citizens, and markets have all changed; and climate itself is changing. The transformation underway since 2015 is, therefore, significant. The years 1995-96 and 2014-15 have been marked as structural breakpoints because they mark distinct phases in the evolution of Indian agriculture. The first reflects the gradual impact of economic liberalisation, greater market integration, changing consumption patterns, and the slowdown in cereal productivity growth, while the second marks the emergence of a more diversified, technology-enabled and resilience- oriented agricultural system.

The last two years have witnessed an exceptional increase in food grain production. This reflects the combined impact of stronger Centre-state coordination, effective convergence of programmes, adoption of climate-resilient technologies, focused investments, and enhanced support to farmers. This growth draws strength not just from cereals but also from horticulture, dairy, fisheries, poultry, and other high-value activities. This is the agriculture that will power the next phase of India’s development.

Now, our objective must be to produce more — with less water, land, and energy, and fewer avoidable inputs, while ensuring higher quality, safety, and nutrition. The transformation in Indian consumption provides a powerful signal. In rural India, cereals accounted for about 57% of food expenditure in 1972-73; by 2022-23, this had fallen to around 11%. At the same time, the share of dairy, fruits, vegetables, eggs, meat, and fish rose from about 20% to nearly 48%. Urban consumption has followed a similar trajectory. Our farms must respond to this new India, with greater emphasis on pulses, oilseeds, fruits, vegetables, dairy, fisheries, poultry, and other high-value commodities. It means moving from the narrower food security goal towards nutrition security, by enabling farmers to participate in those value chains where the real economic opportunity increasingly lies — grading, processing, packaging, branding, logistics, and exports.

The Centre has already created an important architecture for this transition. The Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana is promoting efficient water use. The Soil Health Card initiative has placed soil testing and balanced nutrient management at the core of agricultural decision-making. PM-KUSUM is linking agriculture with renewable energy.

Farmer producer organisations (FPOs) are strengthening aggregation and bargaining power. e-NAM is connecting agricultural markets digitally, while the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, PM Kisan SAMPADA Yojana, and PMFME are strengthening post-harvest infrastructure and processing. These initiatives must now converge into a single farmer-centric value chain.

Technology will be central to this transformation. Between 2014 and 2025, 3,236 crop varieties were released, compared with 1,540 during 2003-2014. A large proportion of the recent varieties was designed with climate resilience in mind. Biofortification is also receiving greater attention. The next agricultural revolution must therefore be a revolution of precision, resilience and knowledge. Digital Agriculture Mission initiatives, AgriStack, and AI-enabled advisory platforms can make agricultural services more targeted and accessible. But technology will deliver results only when it reaches the farmer in a simple, affordable and locally relevant form.

The role of research and extension, consequently, has become even more important. We must strengthen the connection between our laboratories, universities, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, start-ups, private innovators, and farmers. At the same time, we must confront resource challenges: India can’t indefinitely expand agricultural production by expanding the use of water, fertiliser, energy, and land. groundwater depletion, soil degradation, climate variability and extreme weather events demand a new production paradigm. Evidence shows that the recent phase of agricultural growth has combined higher productivity with greater stability, reflecting the growing importance of diversification, resource efficiency, risk management, and climate resilience.

Our policies must encourage efficient use of every unit of water, nutrient and energy. Research should prioritise climate- resilient varieties, water- and nutrient-efficient crops, improved soil biology, integrated pest management, conservation agriculture, and precision farming.

The expansion of agricultural output and diversification into perishable commodities has created new requirements for efficient aggregation and market connectivity. Farmer collectives, cooperatives, and FPOs can reduce transaction costs, improving bargaining power, and enabling farmers to participate in organised value chains.

Our ambition should be to develop Indian agricultural products with globally recognised quality, traceability, safety, and branding. The next phase must connect farmers not merely with domestic consumers but with international value chains. This will enable a greater share of the value generated by agriculture to remain in rural India.

But this transformation cannot be delivered by the Centre alone. States, local governments, research institutions, FPOs, cooperatives, private enterprises, financial institutions, and civil society, all must work together. The future requires convergence across agriculture, water, energy, food processing, nutrition, climate, trade and rural development.

India’s agro-ecological diversity demands solutions that are local in implementation but national in vision. The journey from Viksit Krishi to Viksit Bharat will ultimately be measured not merely by tonnes produced, but by the quality of life of our farmers.

The PM has given the nation a clear direction: Indian agriculture must become an important pillar of Viksit Bharat. Our task is to turn that vision into action by placing the Indian farmer at the centre of every agricultural policy. That is the agricultural transformation India must now pursue.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is Union minister of agriculture & farmers welfare, and rural development. The views expressed are personal