Chess Olympiad gold will boost chess scene in India: Koneru Humpy

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 22:49 IST

The FIDE Online Chess Olympiad was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for Koneru Humpy. The 33-year-old went from tasting defeat from a seemingly better position in the preliminary round against Mongolia due to a power failure at home in Vijayawada to holding her nerve and winning a crucial Armageddon game in the semi-final against Poland.

In this chat with HT, the World Rapid Chess champion talks about those extreme moments, the unusual experience of playing the sport online and the significance of India’s historic gold at the Olympiad.

Excerpts:

What were your thoughts between when the appeal was lodged and the verdict which announced India and Russia as joint winners?

We did not expect the decision from FIDE. It (internet breakdown) wasn’t our mistake, and that’s the only reason we went for an appeal. We really didn’t know what the final outcome would be. We were all surprised and also happy to share the gold. It is everyone’s dream to win gold in the Olympiad.

Your victory with black pieces in the semi-final against Poland was crucial. Satisfied with your personal as well as the team’s performance?

For me, personally, it was a great opportunity to play an Armageddon game in the semi-final. That was a very crucial game to move into the final. I took the nervous moments in my stride and handled the pressure well. So personally I am happy with that victory. Overall, as a team, each member gave their best. Looking back, there were extremely important moments where we needed a victory, even in the junior section, and they delivered when it was needed. According to their level of strength, every player gave their 100 per cent. That’s what made us achieve this landmark.

How difficult was it to remain calm in that key semi-final, especially in the online set-up where you are not in control of many things?

Well, I have been doing it for years as a professional, so I have got used to it somehow! I don’t know to how, but I have (laughs). When we move closer to the final, we are bound to face these kind of situations.

How different was it to play a big tournament like this online as opposed to the regular on-board chess?

The major difference is that the physiological factor is low in online chess. We do not have any physical presence. For example, if you’re playing on a board, you might take a different decision at a particular moment looking at the mannerisms of your opponent or observing their body language. Sometimes these things also happen and are important to note. In online chess, it is like you’re playing against a machine, so there are no emotional factors. In today’s times, that can be an advantage or a disadvantage. Overall, it was a very different experience.

And was it more stressful to handle all the internet issues - did you have to have multiple WiFi connections at home?

Oh yes. I have two connections at home even in general. The game which I lost (to Mongolia) wasn’t just due to internet issues. There was a total electricity breakdown. But later on, we got to know of an app which could automatically take the backup internet so that we would not lose any time - even a fraction of a second in the clock. We were not aware of that before, but some chess fans informed us about it and I downloaded that app.

I should also thank the electricity board here, because they took special care during my matches since the quarterfinal stage. For three straight days whenever I was playing a game, the local officer and the lineman personally came to ensure that the power in my apartment was perfectly fine.

How would you describe the different format - combined men, women and juniors team - for this Olympiad?

I think that was the biggest advantage we had; that was the main reason why we did so well. Having a mixed team was a big advantage, because here we had a very strong junior team.

So looking at the youngsters and the future, how significant is this victory for Indian chess?

This triumph will definitely boost the chess scene in India. I do hope that many kids will get inspired to take up chess as a profession. And one of the main reasons why I loved this format is because it gave an opportunity to the junior players to interact with the main team. That might help them grow as individual players and evolve as strong players themselves.