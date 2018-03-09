Mercedes Trophy 2018: Kapil Dev, Devinder Pal Singh grab final qualification spots

Cricket legend Kapil Dev -- Handicap Category A (0-17) and Devinder Pal Singh - Handicap Category B (18-24) -- qualified for the National Finals of Mercedes Trophy 2018 in the Noida leg qualifier here today.

Kapil Dev and Devinder Pal Singh clinched the two qualification spots available on Day 3 of the leg by carding a nett. score of 70.6 and 71.8, respectively.

The Mercedes Trophy 2018 has so far seen 43 qualifiers including today who will be competing in the National Finals to be played at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune from 4-6 April 2018.

Speaking on his win CAT A winner Kapil Dev said, “It was a great game, made a lot of long putts and I am looking forward to the national final.”

CAT B winner Devinder Pal Singh said, “I am absolutely thrilled with my win today and I hope to do something at the national finals because that’s where I failed last time. Overall it is a very well organized program by Mercedes team.”

The best gross winner of the day was Sahil Jain with an excellent round of 75 and there were a host of other prizes on offer to be won on the day.

Prominent winners included Joydeep Nayar who won the Ballantine’s Long Drive Challenge with a mammoth drive of 310 yards.

Govind Chawla won the Mercedes-Benz Closest to Pin contest on hole no. 16 by landing the ball at 3 ft. from the pin.

In the Mercedes – Benz Closest to Pin in Two Shots, Arun Anand landed the ball at 7 ft. 6 inch from the pin to win the contest on hole no. 1. Vikram Sharma won the Mercedes-Benz Straightest Drive contest on hole no. 11 by landing the ball at 2 ft. 10 inch from the line.

A total of 115 golfers competed on Day 3 of MercedesTrophy Noida leg.