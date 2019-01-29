CBI nabs ex-official Jayshree Thakur in Srijan scam

The CBI on Monday arrested the former land acquisition officer of Banka district, Jayshree Thakur, in connection with the multi-crore Srijan scam.

CBI officials said Thakur, who had been on the run ever since a non-bailable warrant of arrest was issued early last year, was nabbed from Patna and produced before the special CBI court, which sent her to the jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The CBI had lodged over 15 FIRs against government, bank and NGO officials in connection to the scam, involving Rs 1,900 crore so far, which had surfaced in Bhagalpur in August 2017 but spread to several other districts of Bihar as the probe progressed.

The scam is related to fraudulent transfer of government fund kept in bank accounts of different departments to bank accounts of NGO named Srijan Mahila Vikas Ewan Sahyog Samiti (SMVSS), which was founded by Manorama Devi in 1990s in in Bhagalpur. Manorama died in February 2017 after which her daughter-in-law Priya Kumar took control of the helm of the NGO. Priya and her husband are yet to be arrested. The state government had later recommended for CBI investigation in the scam on August 24, 2017.

According to the FIR, Rs 83.10 crore were fraudulently siphoned from bank accounts opened by Thakur. Different bank accounts were opened in Bhagalpur and money was parked in which from which they were fraudulently transferred to bank accounts of SMVSS. Thakur had opened the accounts outside the district without permission. Forged cheques used for transferring the money while district land acquisition office was provided different set of cheque books.

The state government had suspended Thakur after the Economic Offence Unit (EoU) raided five of her houses on July 12, 2013. She was dismissed from service in August 2017. “The files related to her dismissal from service remained under wraps for almost four years due to her links with some influential politicians of the state,” said a source in the EoU.

Thakur, her husband Rajesh Choudhary, son Rishikesh Choudhary and daughter Rajshree Choudhary have been charged with amassing property worth over Rs 13.98 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Highlights:

EoU found evidences of 76 bank accounts, 18 plots of land, 15 bond papers of insurance policies and 33 documents related to other investments

It found Jayshree had a collection of jewellery valued at Rs 50 lakh. Around 400g of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh were recovered from one of her bank lockers

Documents seized during the raids suggested that Jayshree had deposits worth over Rs 16 crore with various banks.

Jayshree amassed disproportionate property worth Rs 13.98 crore by misusing her official position as land acquisition officer of Banka and Bhagalpur

