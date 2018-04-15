Photos: Best of 2018 Commonwealth Games
Apr 15, 2018 15:04 IST
Nigeria's Faith Obazuaye reacts during the women's TT6-10 singles gold medal final table tennis match against Australia's Melissa Tapper at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, in Gold Coast on April 14, 2018. (Ye Aung Thu / AFP)
Athletes compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia on April 11, 2018. (Adrian Dennis / AFP)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games on April 4, 2018. (Athit Perawongmetha / REUTERS)
Scotland’s Hamish Carter competes in the artistic gymnastics men's team final & individual qualification subdivision 3 at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on April 5, 2018. (Athit Perawongmetha / REUTERS)
Australia's Emily Whitehead competes on the balance beam during the women's team artistic gymnastics finals on April 6, 2018. (Dita Alangkara / AP)
Australia’s Annarose Keating and Brittany O'Brien compete in the women’s synchronized diving 10m platform final at Optus Aquatic Centre on April 11, 2018. (Athit Perawongmetha / REUTERS)
Athletes compete during the women's track cycling 10km scratch race finals at the Anna Meares Velodrome on April 8, 2018. (Athit Perawongmetha / REUTERS)
Canada’s Kylie Masses caught just as she breaks the surface during the women's swimming 50m backstroke semifinal 2 at the Optus Aquatic Centre on April 9, 2018. (David Gray / REUTERS)
India's Kumar Sushil (blue) wrestles against Canada's Jevon Balfour during the men's freestyle 74 kg wrestling match in the Carrara Sports Arena on April 12, 2018. (Saeed Khan / AFP)
England’s Adam Hague in action during the men's pole vault final at Carrara Stadium on April 12, 2018. (Paul Childs / REUTERS)
Malaysia's Phay Xing Loo competes on the rings during the men's individual all-around final in the artistic gymnastics event at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on April 7, 2018. (Ye Aung Thu / AFP)
St. Lucia's Marvin Anthony (in red) throws a punch at Cameroon's Dieudonne Wilfred Seyi Ntsengue during the men’s middle (75Kg) category preliminary fight at Oxenford Studios venue on April 6, 2018. (Adrian Dennis / AFP)
Canada's Marko Medjugoracz (L) serves alongside partner Antoine Bernadet during the men’s team quarter-final table tennis match against Singapore at the Oxenford Studios venue on April 7, 2018. (Adrian Dennis / AFP)
Cyprus' Marios Georgiou competes on the parallel bars during the men's individual all-around final in the artistic gymnastics event at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on April 7, 2018. (Ye Aung Thu / AFP)
Barbados’ Bernard Chase is pictured as he takes part in the 10m air pistol men's qualification shooting final at the Belmont Shooting Complex in Brisbane on April 9, 2018. (Patrick Hamilton / AFP)
India’s Mandeep Singh (back) and Manpreet Singh celebrate a goal during the men's field hockey match between England and India on April 11, 2018. (Anthony Wallace / AFP)
Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes (C) and Sarah Pavan (R) celebrate winning the gold medal in the women's beach volleyball final against Australia on April 12, 2018. (William West / AFP)
Cameroon's Clementine Meukeugni Noubissi competes during the women's 90kg weightlifting final on April 9, 2018. (Adrian Dennis / AFP)
New Zealand’s Tomas Walsh competes in the athletics men's shot put final at the Carrara Stadium on April 9, 2018. (Adrian Dennis / AFP)
Jamaica’s Yohan Blake (2nd L) competes in the athletics men's 100m semifinal at the Carrara Stadium on April 8, 2018. (Adrian Dennis / AFP)
Erandi Warusawithana of Sri Lanka serves against Ghana's Cynthia Kwabi during their women's singles table tennis game at the Oxenford Studios venue on April 10, 2018. (Ye Aung Thu / AFP)
The pool is reflected in the glasses of a spectator during a swimming event at the Optus Aquatic Centre on April 7, 2018. (Manan Vatsyayna / AFP)
Viktoria Skittidi of Cyprus performs with the ribbon during the women's rhythmic gymnastics team final at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on April 11, 2018. (William West / AFP)
A tilt and shift image shows Ben O'dea and Sam O'dea of New Zealand (top) competing against Samuel Pedlow and Sam Schachter of Canada during their men's beach volleyball semi-final match at the Coolangatta beachfront on April 11, 2018. (Manan Vatsyayana / AFP)
Australia's James Connor competes during the men's 1m springboard diving final at the Optus Aquatic Centre on April 11, 2018 (François-Xavier Marit / AFP)
India's Venkata Pusarla hits a return against Australia's Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen during their women's badminton singles round of 16 match on April 12, 2018. (Ye Aung Thu / AFP)
about the galleryAs the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast comes to a close, we take a look at some of the best photos shot during the course of the 11 day event.