Home / Pune News / 33-year-old in custody for molesting minor in Pune

33-year-old in custody for molesting minor in Pune

Complainant claims to have caught the man in the act as she walked into the room.

pune Updated: Jun 10, 2020 17:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Complaint in the matter was lodged by the grandmother of the minor girl.
Pune: A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday night after the grandmother of an 11-year-old girl accused him of molesting the minor.

The arrested man has been identified as Somnath alias Sonya Raghuji Kale, 33, a resident of Nanoli, Maval. A complaint in the matter has been lodged by the grandmother of the minor girl.

The incident allegedly occurred on Sunday around 11am in the arrested man’s house where he took the minor, and molested her, according to the complaint.

The complainant claims to have caught the man in the act as she walked into the room. She submitted to the police that he ran away as he saw her enter the house. The woman called the child’s parents and told them what had happened. The next morning, the family approached the local police and lodged a complaint.

“It is a case of molestation. He is in police custody till June 11. The complainant, as well as the accused, come from poor families,” said assistant commissioner of police Sanjay Naik Patil of Dehuroad division of Pimpri-Chinchwad police who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Sections 3(1)(w)(i), 3(2), 3(v), 3(2)(va) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

