e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Cops seize brown sugar worth ₹1.6 cr, 2 held

pune Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The crime branch officials of the Pune police on Tuesday arrested two persons for being in possession of brown sugar worth ₹1,60,00,000 in the international market. According to Ravindra Shisave, joint commissioner of police, Pune, the duo was nabbed at 1pm by officials of Unit 3 of crime branch while patrolling in Chandani chowk area under Kothrud police jurisdiction.

The two have been identified as Selvam Nareshan Devendar, 57, and Vasanti Chinu Devendar, 57, both residents of Sion, Mumbai, according to the police.

“This is the biggest bust of the year. The cost of the drug in India is ₹77,00,000 while its cost in the international market is ₹1,60,00,000. While the man was carrying a backpack with 1kg of powder in it, the woman was carrying a cloth bag with 540gm of powder in it,” said Shisave.

He said, “After using the narcotics kit, the police determined that the substance in their possession was brown sugar and arrested the duo.”

A case under Sections 8(c), 22(c), 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against the duo at Kothrud police station.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 21:11 IST

top news
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
‘Won’t accept body until he is declared Indian’, says family of man declared foreigner who died in Assam
‘Won’t accept body until he is declared Indian’, says family of man declared foreigner who died in Assam
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyGoogle Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LaunchDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi Designs
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News