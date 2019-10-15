Cops seize brown sugar worth ₹1.6 cr, 2 held

pune

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:11 IST

The crime branch officials of the Pune police on Tuesday arrested two persons for being in possession of brown sugar worth ₹1,60,00,000 in the international market. According to Ravindra Shisave, joint commissioner of police, Pune, the duo was nabbed at 1pm by officials of Unit 3 of crime branch while patrolling in Chandani chowk area under Kothrud police jurisdiction.

The two have been identified as Selvam Nareshan Devendar, 57, and Vasanti Chinu Devendar, 57, both residents of Sion, Mumbai, according to the police.

“This is the biggest bust of the year. The cost of the drug in India is ₹77,00,000 while its cost in the international market is ₹1,60,00,000. While the man was carrying a backpack with 1kg of powder in it, the woman was carrying a cloth bag with 540gm of powder in it,” said Shisave.

He said, “After using the narcotics kit, the police determined that the substance in their possession was brown sugar and arrested the duo.”

A case under Sections 8(c), 22(c), 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against the duo at Kothrud police station.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 21:11 IST