Covid positivity rate dips to 15% in PCMC

pune

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:45 IST

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) witnessed a dip in Covid-19 case positivity rate from 21.59% between September 21 and 27 to 15.90% between September 28 and October 4.

The reduced positivity rate has brought respite to the civic administration though officials say they are cautious given that restaurants and bars are resuming operations and residents are eagerly awaiting the Navratri festival. Positivity rate reflects the proportion of people who test positive among those who are tested. The dip in ratio was noticed since mid-September while August saw the massive rise in positive cases with daily figures crossing 1,000 on numerous occasions.

“Everywhere around the state, the positivity rate has been declining. Currently every week we are conducting 26,000 tests. Prior to last week, the number was 26,500 per week and before that it was 28,000 per week,” explained Santosh Patil, additional commissioner PCMC.

On Tuesday, 444 fresh positive cases were added to the tally while four deaths were reported, which takes the total number of positive cases so far to 78,588 and death toll to 1,086.

Post Ganesh festival, PCMC saw a huge rise in the positivity rate, however, it continued to fall as September ended.

“Positive rate dipping down has no relation with testing. All over Maharashtra, Pune, even in rural areas, the cases are decreasing which is a good sign. We have not put our guard down and tests are conducted on priority. Focus is on reducing the positivity rate and also mortality rate,” added Patil.

With the upcoming Navratri festival, PCMC is making sure cases do not increase like it happened after Ganesh festival, added officials. “We are taking stringent action against people not wearing masks and are also conducting mass awareness programmes among people to celebrate festivals at home and avoid coming out of their homes,” added Patil.

Dr Vijay Natarajan, chief executive officer, Symbiosis Hospital, said, “I am cautiously optimistic about the situation. It is a good sign, but people should not think that the pandemic is over. They need to maintain social distancing and follow all the norms. We have seen the surge during the Ganesh festival and with hotel and bars now open, during Navratra festival, I hope people follow all the regulations.

September 28-October 4: 4,135 total cases

Tests per week: 26,000

Positivity rate: 15.90 per cent

September 21-27: 5,722 total cases

Tests per week: 26,500

Positivity rate: 21.59 per cent

Day-wise data showing decline in Covid numbers

Date: Daily positive cases

October 5: 421

October 4: 496

October 3: 592

October 2: 599

October 1: 603

September 30: 712

September 29: 628

September 28: 505

September 27: 763

September 26: 1,138

September 25: 806

September 24: 745

September 23: 835

September 22: 780

September 21: 655