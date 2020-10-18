Two arrested for running over cop while trying to avoid challan

pune

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 17:08 IST

Two men were remanded to judicial custody on Saturday for running over a traffic police official while trying to avoid a challan for not wearing a mask in Shivajinagar.

The arrested men have been identified as Saurabh Lahu Umre (20) and Mayur Dhananjay Chatur (26), both residents of Hingane and natives of Osmanabad. While Chatur is involved in pest control work, Umre is a student at a local college and has a history of a case under Arms Act at Sinhgad road police station.

The two were riding on a motorbike along Savai Gandharva Road in Shivajinagar at 11:10pm on Friday when they were stopped for not wearing masks by Hawaldar Balaji Baburao Pandhare who works at the Shivajinagar traffic division.

The two first hit the policeman with the vehicle, causing him to fall on the ground, and then ran the two-wheeler over his left leg, according to the police.

“Umre was riding the motorbike and Chatur was sitting behind him. The policeman Pandhare has sustained injuries in his left leg. He went to the government hospital and meanwhile, these two men were caught at the next check post,” said police sub-inspector SP More of Shivajinagar police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332, 279, 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shivajinagar police station against the two.