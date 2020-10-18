e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Two arrested for running over cop while trying to avoid challan

Two arrested for running over cop while trying to avoid challan

The two first hit the policeman with the vehicle, causing him to fall on the ground, and then ran the two-wheeler over his left leg

pune Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 17:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The two were riding on a motorbike along Savai Gandharva Road in Shivajinagar at 11:10pm on Friday
The two were riding on a motorbike along Savai Gandharva Road in Shivajinagar at 11:10pm on Friday(Getty Images)
         

Two men were remanded to judicial custody on Saturday for running over a traffic police official while trying to avoid a challan for not wearing a mask in Shivajinagar.

The arrested men have been identified as Saurabh Lahu Umre (20) and Mayur Dhananjay Chatur (26), both residents of Hingane and natives of Osmanabad. While Chatur is involved in pest control work, Umre is a student at a local college and has a history of a case under Arms Act at Sinhgad road police station.

The two were riding on a motorbike along Savai Gandharva Road in Shivajinagar at 11:10pm on Friday when they were stopped for not wearing masks by Hawaldar Balaji Baburao Pandhare who works at the Shivajinagar traffic division.

The two first hit the policeman with the vehicle, causing him to fall on the ground, and then ran the two-wheeler over his left leg, according to the police.

“Umre was riding the motorbike and Chatur was sitting behind him. The policeman Pandhare has sustained injuries in his left leg. He went to the government hospital and meanwhile, these two men were caught at the next check post,” said police sub-inspector SP More of Shivajinagar police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332, 279, 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shivajinagar police station against the two.

top news
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
IPL 2020 Live Score: Williamson, Bairstow on fire against KKR
IPL 2020 Live Score: Williamson, Bairstow on fire against KKR
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
Chicaco is ‘rattiest city’ in the US, says survey by pest control service
Chicaco is ‘rattiest city’ in the US, says survey by pest control service
Can never forget what PM Modi has done for me, says Chirag Paswan
Can never forget what PM Modi has done for me, says Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: ‘Jadeja in last over, Dhoni’s worst decision ’
IPL 2020: ‘Jadeja in last over, Dhoni’s worst decision ’
Editorji espresso: Latest on Covid-19; Delhi-NCR gasps for breath
Editorji espresso: Latest on Covid-19; Delhi-NCR gasps for breath
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In