Karnataka homebuyers await possession in 3,145 incomplete projects as developers miss deadlines, KRERA data shows
Homebuyers' body FPCE said delays in project completion across Karnataka have left buyers financially strained and uncertain about possession or refunds
Thousands of homebuyers in Karnataka are still awaiting possession of their homes, as real estate developers have failed to meet promised completion deadlines across 3,145 real estate projects, according to data from the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA). Homebuyers' body Forum for People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE) said the delays have left buyers financially strained, with many uncertain about when they will receive their homes or whether they will recover their money through refunds.
Since its inception in 2017, K-RERA has registered 10,621 housing projects, of which nearly 30% remain incomplete years after their scheduled completion dates.
The list of lapsed projects includes developments promoted not only by private builders but also by public agencies such as the Karnataka Slum Development Board, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), and various town and city municipal corporations, according to media reports.
In some cases, K-RERA has imposed penalties on promoters for delays. However, homebuyers continue to face difficulties in securing compensation, with recovery of the amounts awarded remaining a major challenge. According to the Forum for People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE) data, K-RERA has issued recovery certificates worth ₹1,253 crore towards compensation payable to homebuyers, but only ₹129.03 crore has been recovered so far. This means barely 10.3% of the amount covered by recovery certificates has been realised.
What homebuyers have to say
“The limited recovery highlights the gap between regulatory orders and their actual implementation, leaving many homebuyers financially strained and uncertain about possession or refunds,” M S Shankar, general secretary of FPCE, told Hindustan Times. He said the situation in Karnataka reflected serious shortcomings in the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.
“A decade after RERA's enactment, poor enforcement has made the Act a toothless tiger. Homebuyers across the country remain trapped in stalled projects, indiscriminate project extensions and orders that exist only on paper, without rigorous execution. The situation in Karnataka is equally alarming,” Shankar said.
He alleged that the regulatory authority had failed to adequately scrutinise quarterly progress reports submitted by developers or conduct inspections of ongoing projects to ensure that construction was progressing in accordance with registered timelines.
Shankar alleged this lack of monitoring had contributed to thousands of projects being classified as lapsed on the K-RERA portal.
He also called for the formation of a high-level coordination committee under the chairmanship of Karnataka's chief secretary to strengthen the implementation of RERA. The proposed committee should include the housing and revenue secretaries, urban development secretary, BBMP and BDA commissioners, inspector general of stamps and registration, registrar of cooperative societies, representatives of homebuyer associations, K-RERA chairman and Karnataka Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (KREAT) chairman.
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He said the committee should meet regularly, work against a time-bound agenda and coordinate action to ensure effective enforcement of the Act and better protection for homebuyers.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More