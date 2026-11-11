Karnataka homebuyers await possession in 3,145 incomplete projects as developers miss deadlines, KRERA data shows

Thousands of homebuyers in Karnataka are still awaiting possession of their homes, as real estate developers have failed to meet promised completion deadlines across 3,145 real estate projects, according to data from the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA). Homebuyers' body Forum for People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE) said the delays have left buyers financially strained, with many uncertain about when they will receive their homes or whether they will recover their money through refunds. Homebuyers across 3,145 housing projects in Karnataka await possession after developers missed their approved completion deadlines, according to K-RERA data (Pexels)

Since its inception in 2017, K-RERA has registered 10,621 housing projects, of which nearly 30% remain incomplete years after their scheduled completion dates.

The list of lapsed projects includes developments promoted not only by private builders but also by public agencies such as the Karnataka Slum Development Board, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), and various town and city municipal corporations, according to media reports.

In some cases, K-RERA has imposed penalties on promoters for delays. However, homebuyers continue to face difficulties in securing compensation, with recovery of the amounts awarded remaining a major challenge. According to the Forum for People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE) data, K-RERA has issued recovery certificates worth ₹1,253 crore towards compensation payable to homebuyers, but only ₹129.03 crore has been recovered so far. This means barely 10.3% of the amount covered by recovery certificates has been realised.

What homebuyers have to say “The limited recovery highlights the gap between regulatory orders and their actual implementation, leaving many homebuyers financially strained and uncertain about possession or refunds,” M S Shankar, general secretary of FPCE, told Hindustan Times. He said the situation in Karnataka reflected serious shortcomings in the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

“A decade after RERA's enactment, poor enforcement has made the Act a toothless tiger. Homebuyers across the country remain trapped in stalled projects, indiscriminate project extensions and orders that exist only on paper, without rigorous execution. The situation in Karnataka is equally alarming,” Shankar said.

He alleged that the regulatory authority had failed to adequately scrutinise quarterly progress reports submitted by developers or conduct inspections of ongoing projects to ensure that construction was progressing in accordance with registered timelines.

Shankar alleged this lack of monitoring had contributed to thousands of projects being classified as lapsed on the K-RERA portal.

He also called for the formation of a high-level coordination committee under the chairmanship of Karnataka's chief secretary to strengthen the implementation of RERA. The proposed committee should include the housing and revenue secretaries, urban development secretary, BBMP and BDA commissioners, inspector general of stamps and registration, registrar of cooperative societies, representatives of homebuyer associations, K-RERA chairman and Karnataka Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (KREAT) chairman.

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He said the committee should meet regularly, work against a time-bound agenda and coordinate action to ensure effective enforcement of the Act and better protection for homebuyers.

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