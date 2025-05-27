Netizens mock Mumbai’s luxury homes as the city turns into a ‘seasonal aquatic adventure’ during rains

As Mumbai braces for the monsoon, frustrated residents - both homebuyers and renters - have taken to social media to voice their concerns over recurring waterlogging, flooding, and fallen trees, despite living in some of the city’s most expensive neighbourhoods. Mumbai real estate: As city braces for the monsoon, frustrated residents - both homebuyers and renters - have taken to social media to voice their concerns over recurring waterlogging, flooding(Pratik Chorge / HT Photo)

"Paying ₹25,000 per sq ft just to experience submerged roads every monsoon," quipped one user on X (formerly Twitter), echoing the sentiment of many who pay monthly rents ranging from ₹40,000 to ₹1 lakh, only to find waterlogged streets right outside their doorsteps.

The issue has also sparked conversations on Reddit, where users are actively debating which areas in Mumbai offer relatively hassle-free living during the rains.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan expands real estate portfolio in Ayodhya with 25,000 sq ft land purchase worth nearly ₹40 crore

Mumbai monsoon woes: Netizens mock soaring real estate prices amid waterlogging woes

As heavy rains once again brought parts of Mumbai to a standstill, including upscale neighbourhoods like Peddar Road and Malabar Hill, frustrated residents turned to social media to vent, with equal parts sarcasm and despair.

One Reddit user summed up the monsoon misery with biting humour: “The Mumbai real estate market isn’t just about owning a home—it's an investment in seasonal aquatic adventures.”

Another quipped, “Why settle for a boring, dry city when you can enjoy complimentary lake views (on the road), car-to-boat career transition, surprise foot spas at every pothole, urban snorkelling—no gear needed, premium real estate, zero drainage.”

Mocking real estate marketing clichés, one post joked, “Can’t wait for next year’s builder brochure to say: ‘Now launching Atlantis Residency – where luxury meets high tide.’”

Also Read: Mahindra Lifespaces to exit affordable housing by FY30, shifts focus to premium segment: CEO

Despite paying monthly rents between ₹40,000 and ₹1 lakh, several residents in prime locations continue to face severe waterlogging during the monsoon, sparking conversations on Reddit about which localities remain relatively flood-free. One user asked, “If you live in an area where monsoons don’t disrupt your daily routine much, please share your experience. Which locality would you recommend and why? Specific examples and timestamps would be helpful.”

Monsoon blues and impact on Mumbai’s real estate market

The recurring problem of waterlogging in areas such as Gandhi Market in Sion, Hindmata in Dadar, and Milan Subway in Vile Parle not only disrupts daily life but also dampens buyer sentiment. Real estate consultants say site visits dip during peak monsoon months, causing a temporary lull in transactions, even though demand remains steady.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: How waterlogging and flooding impact the financial capital’s property market

According to market experts, properties in flood-prone areas often see a 10–20% decline in both capital and rental values compared to better-drained neighbourhoods. As monsoon becomes a seasonal ordeal, real estate buyers and renters alike are factoring in flood risk as a key criterion in their housing choices.