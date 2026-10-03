Maharashtra sets two-year deadline for housing society redevelopment; up to three years allowed in exceptional cases | Explained

The Maharashtra government has introduced a time-bound framework for the redevelopment of cooperative housing societies, requiring developers to complete projects within two years from the date of the foundation or plinth certificate. Mumbai real estate: The Maharashtra government has introduced a time-bound framework for the redevelopment of cooperative housing societies, requiring developers to complete projects within two years. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

This new provision is part of the state government's revised guidelines issued under Section 79A of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act. It could provide a significant safeguard for members' timelines as they wait to move into their redeveloped homes.

The government order, however, allows the completion period to extend to a maximum of three years in exceptional circumstances. This means the three-year period is not the normal timeline for every redevelopment project but is an exception to the standard two-year completion requirement. The development agreement must also incorporate the relevant terms governing the redevelopment project.

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What has the Maharashtra government said about the redevelopment timeline? The Maharashtra government said in the Government Resolution (GR) that “Depending on the size of the redevelopment project, the period for completing the society’s redevelopment/construction project shall not exceed two years from the date of the first/plinth foundation certificate. In exceptional circumstances, this period shall not exceed three years."

“During the redevelopment period, the developer shall, as far as possible, provide members with alternative accommodation in the same area until project completion, or arrange to pay monthly rent and a deposit acceptable to the members, or provide suitable transit accommodation," the GR said.

On September 30, the Maharashtra government tightened the redevelopment process for co-operative housing societies, placing greater emphasis on member participation, time-bound documentation and majority approval in the appointment of developers.

The Maharashtra government GR said a redevelopment decision requires a two-thirds quorum and approval from at least 51% of the society’s total members. The GR also permits virtual participation in specified cases, including for senior citizens and members living abroad.

Members living abroad, those who are critically ill, persons with disabilities or those unable to attend for unavoidable reasons can participate through VC/remote systems, the new policy document states.

Further, members voting in favour of redevelopment must provide written consent. The process also requires societies to invite at least three competitive bids from developers, with provisions to extend the deadline if fewer bids are received.

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