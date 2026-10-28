MHADA lottery 2027: Over 2,000 affordable homes expected to be announced for sale in the Mumbai real estate market

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is preparing to offer around 2,000 to 2,500 affordable homes for sale in Mumbai under its 2027 housing lottery, with the announcement expected in January or February next year, MHADA officials told Hindustan Times Real Estate. MHADA lottery 2027: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority is preparing to offer around 2,000 to 2,500 affordable homes for sale in Mumbai under its 2027 housing lottery. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo)

The upcoming lottery is expected to have a similar number of homes as the previous edition, as the authority continues its efforts to provide affordable housing through cluster redevelopment in the Mumbai real estate market.

Sanjeev Jaiswal, VP and CEO of MHADA, told Hindustan Times Real Estate in August 2026 that MHADA is working on the details of the proposed lottery, including the number of homes to be offered.

"We are working on the minute details and expect to announce the Mumbai lottery in January or February 2027. The lottery will have a similar number of homes as the 2026 edition, around 2,000 to 2,500 units. Every year, our target is to make this many homes available for the Mumbai real estate market," Jaiswal had said.

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"The final number of apartments, their locations, pricing and other details are yet to be decided. The plan is to float the lottery around March or April like we do annually. Hence, the preparations are ongoing considering those dates in mind," a MHADA official not wishing to be named said.

MHADA is the nodal agency for providing affordable housing in the State. Since its establishment (1977) up to November 2025, MHADA has constructed 5.27 lakh dwelling units in Maharashtra, according to data shared by the Maharashtra government Economic Survey 2025-26.

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All about MHADA lottery 2026 2026, MHADA offered 2,640 affordable homes across Mumbai in locations such as Borivali, Kandivali, Goregaon, Powai, Vikhroli, Tardeo, Wadala and Dadar.

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: 13 years, countless attempts and finally a home to call a dream come true

The lowest-priced home in the lottery was around ₹29 lakh, while the most expensive apartment in South Mumbai was over ₹6 crore. The 2026 lottery was announced in March, applications closed in May, and the draw results were declared on August 6.