Style, speed and a display worth staring at. Meet the all-new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC

Unlike conventional LCD panels that use a backlight, OLED displays can illuminate individual pixels. This allows them to produce deep blacks and strong contrast, helping colours stand out and giving images a more defined appearance. The difference is particularly noticeable when watching films with darker scenes or viewing content with a wide range of colours.

A laptop display is something most of us spend hours looking at every day. From reading documents and attending online meetings to editing photographs and watching films, the screen has a direct impact on the overall experience. This is where OLED technology can make a noticeable difference.

The new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC brings these developments together in a slim, portable design. With a 14 inch cinematic OLED display, an Intel Core 5 Series 3 processor and a lightweight all-metal body, it combines visual quality, everyday computing performance and AI capabilities in one device.

The laptop landscape has changed significantly over the last few years. Features that were once reserved for expensive flagship machines are now finding their way into more mainstream devices. OLED displays and AI capable processors are two good examples of this shift. It is not just software developers embracing AI either. Chipmakers such as Intel are building dedicated AI processing capabilities into their newer processors, allowing compatible laptops to handle certain tasks locally.

A good laptop today needs more than just speed. The ew HP OmniBook 5 AI PC combines an OLED display, AI capabilities and a lightweight design for everyday needs.

For students, choosing a laptop is often about finding one device that can handle everything, from attending lectures and working on assignments to researching projects, preparing presentations and unwinding with a film after a long day. The new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC brings several practical features into that equation. Its 1.16kg design makes it convenient to carry between classrooms, libraries and home, while the 14 inch cinematic OLED display with 100% DCI P3 colour coverage could be particularly useful for students working with visual content, including design presentations and photography projects.

For everyday users, the appeal is simpler. A good display makes the laptop more enjoyable to use, whether you are reading a lengthy report, browsing the web or settling down with a film after work. OLED is no longer just a feature to look for on premium laptops. It is becoming an increasingly relevant consideration when choosing an everyday device.

The new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC features a 14 inch cinematic OLED display with a resolution of 1920 × 1200 pixels and 100% DCI P3 colour coverage. This combination is designed to deliver vibrant visuals across everyday tasks, from preparing presentations to enjoying entertainment during a flight.

The Intel Core 5 320 processor provides a foundation for everyday academic work and compatible AI assisted applications, while the 180 degree hinge can come in handy during group discussions. Add the compact GaN charger, and it becomes a potentially convenient option for students who want a laptop that fits into their academic routine as well as their life beyond college.

AI is becoming part of everyday computing The next major change is happening inside the laptop. AI tools are becoming increasingly common in our daily routines, from helping us write and summarise information to improving photographs and enhancing video calls. As these tools evolve, the hardware running them is becoming just as important as the software itself.

The new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC is powered by the Intel Core 5 320 processor from the Intel Core 5 Series 3 family. Its AI processing capabilities are designed to support everyday computing alongside compatible AI assisted applications, with AI performance of up to 17 TOPS.

So, where does AI actually come into play during a normal day? Compatible video calling applications can use AI powered effects to blur or replace backgrounds, while Photos app can help upscale images. These features can make routine tasks easier without always requiring users to turn to online tools. Processing supported workloads locally can also reduce reliance on cloud services, although privacy depends on the application and its settings.

A capable laptop should also be easy to carry A laptop can have an excellent display and a capable processor, but those features matter less if the machine is cumbersome to carry around. For students, young professionals and frequent travellers, portability is a practical requirement.

The new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC weighs just 1.16kg, despite its all-metal body. This makes it easier to slip into a backpack for a commute, a college lecture or a day spent moving from one place to another. Its 180 degree hinge also allows the screen to open flat, which can be useful when sharing work or discussing ideas around a table.

The laptop is available in four colours: Soft Honey Dew, Peony Pink, Starlit Blue and Smoke Silver. These options give buyers some room to choose a finish that suits their personal style, rather than treating a laptop as just another piece of equipment. The premium metal construction and compact form factor bring design and portability together.

Battery life is another important consideration for people who work away from a desk. HP claims up to 42 hours local video playback battery life* . This is a manufacturer stated figure under specific test conditions, so actual battery life during meetings, browsing, document editing and other everyday tasks may vary.

The supplied compact GaN charger is another practical addition. GaN technology allows compatible chargers to deliver power in a compact form, making them easier to carry than many traditional bulky adapters. The charger can also be used with compatible phones, potentially reducing the number of chargers needed in a travel bag.

Bringing these technologies together The next generation of laptops is not defined by one feature alone. A high quality display improves the viewing experience, AI capable hardware opens up new possibilities for compatible applications, and a lightweight design makes the device easier to use throughout the day.

The new HP OmniBook 5 AI PC brings these elements together in a laptop designed for people who need one device for work, study, creative pursuits and entertainment. Its OLED panel is a key attraction for anyone who values visual quality, while its Intel Core 5 Series 3 processor provides the foundation for everyday computing and supported AI workloads.