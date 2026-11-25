India will host the prestigious 2028 Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in New Delhi, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced on Wednesday. India had hosted the BWF World Championships in the national capital earlier this year. (REUTERS) more

The tournament, which is effectively the world team championships for men and women, was last staged in India in 2014. India had famously won the Thomas Cup in 2022.

India had hosted the BWF World Championships in the national capital earlier this year.

The BWF on Wednesday confirmed several hosts for its major championships through to 2030, taking the sport's flagship tournaments across North America, Asia and Europe.

The 2027 World Championships will be played in Mississauga (Canada), the 2029 Sudirman Cup in South Korea and the 2030 Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in Paris.

BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said: "The hosts selected for our Major Championships represent some of the most important and strategic markets in our sport and share our ambition to deliver exceptional events that inspire athletes, engage fans and strengthen badminton's global profile.

"We look forward to working closely with each host as we continue to elevate our Major Championships and bring badminton's biggest moments to more people around the world."