The BWF on Wednesday confirmed several hosts for its major championships through to 2030, taking the sport's flagship tournaments across North America, Asia and Europe.
The 2027 World Championships will be played in Mississauga (Canada), the 2029 Sudirman Cup in South Korea and the 2030 Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in Paris.
BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said: "The hosts selected for our Major Championships represent some of the most important and strategic markets in our sport and share our ambition to deliver exceptional events that inspire athletes, engage fans and strengthen badminton's global profile.
"We look forward to working closely with each host as we continue to elevate our Major Championships and bring badminton's biggest moments to more people around the world."