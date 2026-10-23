Asian Para Games: Harvinder Singh, Vijay Sundi bring gold in archery recurve; Nitesh Kumar beats Pramod Bhagat in all-Indian badminton final

The gold rush for India at the Asian Para Games continues. On Friday morning, Harvinder Singh and debutant Vijay Sundi created history by clinching the gold medal in the men's recurve doubles event. The pair defeated the Chinese duo of Yun Duo and Zhao Lixue 5-1. Minutes later, Nitesh Kumar brought another gold medal by beating Pramod Bhagat in the all-Indian men's singles SL3 badminton final. Naveen Sivakumar also clinched gold in his SL4 badminton contest. Harvinder Singh in action at the Para Asian Games. (AFP)

Meanwhile, in the men's 400m T64 final, Sandeep set a new record with a time of 52.28 seconds to take gold.

India's gold medal tally at the ongoing Asian Para Games has risen to 25. They have also won 32 silver medals and 42 bronze medals. Speaking of the recurve final, India and China shared the opening set after both sides shot 35. However, the Indian pair took control from there on, winning the second set 37-36 and the third 38-36 to seal the title and win the contest 5-1 on set points.

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The Chinese pair proved no match for the Indian duo, and Harvinder and Vijay had no trouble in sealing the gold medal. Harvinder had lost the use of his legs due to complications from dengue treatment. He was inspired by the 2012 London Paralympics and decided to take up archery.