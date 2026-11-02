Shun infighting, work for Indian boxing, advises former World Boxing president

Boris van der Vorst is no stranger to India. Having visited the country multiple times in his capacity of World Boxing president – his tenure ended last year – he claims to have developed a strong affinity for Indian boxers and their hunger to succeed besides gaining an understanding of how the sport is run in the country. It's on account of that accrued knowledge and experience that Boris has a note of caution for the feuding Boxing Federation of India (BFI) officials. Boris Van Der Bost has a note of caution for the feuding Boxing Federation of India (BFI) officials.

“Your boxers are doing so well internationally, as the recent haul at Commonwealth and Asian Games proves. You have a chance to win multiple medals at LA Olympics in 2028. Why do you want to throw everything away and fight among yourselves?” he said on Monday.

BFI is in the midst of an administrative turmoil with secretary general Pramod Kumar leading a rival faction against president Ajay Singh. Both office-bearers have already issued suspension letters to the other and have claimed support from majority of the 34 state units. The no-confidence motion proposed by Kumar at a scheduled Special General Meeting last month didn't come to pass after court directive against the meeting, leaving the federation in a flux.

Boris, whose week-long trip to India ended on Monday, met union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao and the BFI issue came up for discussion. “Of course, we spoke about it. The ministry wants what’s best for Indian boxers. It doesn’t want to lose the momentum from boxers’ success, and in that respect, they feel Ajay Singh is the right person to take BFI forward,” he said.

An old ally of Singh, Boris said he is “not taking anyone’s side” in the BFI infighting.

“I have known Ajay Singh for a long time. His was among the first major boxing federation to sign up under World Boxing, and I have seen him very closely. I ask all office-bearers to look into the mirror and ask themselves if whatever they are doing is in the best interest of Indian boxing. You shouldn't drag the boxing down for your want of power or position.

“You are the new powerhouse of world boxing. You have to put the interests of boxers first instead of your petty political games. Over the last few years, every time when I have come to India, there are always political battles going on within the federation. We need to get rid of that mentality in India because that is not a healthy atmosphere for the boxers to perform well,” the Dutchman added.

Boris said he was keen to help identify and support raw talent in India through his wife's foundation No Girls, No Glory. He has been to many catchment areas, especially in Haryana. "There's a wealth of talent in your boxing gyms. There's a lot Indian boxing can achieve if it rises above self-interest.”