Wrestling Worlds: Kajal, Neelam storm into the final

New Delhi: India's Kajal Dhochak (76kg) and Neelam Sirohi (50kg) stormed into the final of the wrestling World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan on Tuesday, making it the first time two Indian women are in the Worlds title clash. The only other Indian woman wrestler to have reached the World Championships final was Anshu Malik (57kg), who returned with a silver medal from Oslo in 2021. File picture of India's 76kg wrestler Kajal Dhochak, who has reached the final at the World Wrestling Championships at Astana, Kazakhstan. (HT Photo)

Kajal, 18, pulled off a stunning 10-7 comeback win over Kyrgyzstan’s seasoned Aiperi Medet Kyzy to set up a summit clash against Ukraine's Anastasiya Alpyeyeva. Having survived a pin attempt early in the bout but trailing 1-7 at the end of the first period, Kajal launched a spirited counter-attack in the second half to complete a remarkable win.

A transformed wrestler in the second period, Kajal began the turnaround with a couple of two-point throws in quick succession to reduce the deficit to 5-7. Egged on by coach Virender Dahiya from the sidelines, Kajal effected a double-leg attack, again initiated from the side, to edge ahead 8-7. She followed it with another takedown to seal a memorable 10-7 victory on her senior Worlds debut.

The two-time U20 world champion cupped her face and broke down on the mat while her opponent lay flat in disbelief.

In the morning session, Kajal produced a 9-2 victory over Mongolia's Davaanasan Enkh Amar after recording a 'win by fall' against Lithuania's Kamile Griskiene Gaucaite.

In the 50kg division, 26-year-old Neelam defeated Kazakhstan's Zeinep Bayanova 7-3 to set up a title clash with Japanese great Yui Susaki. The Indian blanked Belarus' Natallia Varakina 6-0 in the pre-quarterfinal and advanced to the last four after top seed Russian Elizaveta Smirnova withdrew due to an injury.

Kajal and Neelam now have an opportunity to turn it into a historic day for Indian women’s wrestling by winning a first world title.

Rajnita in medal hunt In 65kg, Rajnita stunned 2024 World silver medallist Kateryna Zelenykh, a Ukrainian-born Romanian 8-6 in a qualification bout. She then lost her pre-quarterfinal bout by technical superiority to Moldova's Irina Ringaci.

Ringaci’s run to the final gave Rajnita a shot at bronze medal through the repechage route where she will face Japan's Nana Ikehata.

Neha Sharma advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the women's 57kg category with a hard-fought 4-2 win over Algeria's Achouak Djamila Tekouk but lost 1-4 to Belarus' Iryna Kurachkna in the next round and was eliminated.

India's Greco-Roman wrestlers drew a blank with only Lalit (55kg) making the medal round. The men's freestyle competitions will begin on October 30 with Asian Games gold medallist Sujeet Kalkal (65kg) leading India’s hopes.