Why is Raphinha not playing today vs Galatasaray? Is Barcelona star injured? Know reason behind his absence

FC Barcelona are set to face Galatasaray away from home on Tuesday in their second Champions League fixture. However, the Blaugrana will be without their captain, Raphinha, who scored twice against Feyenoord on Matchday 1. Raphinha picked up a thigh injury while representing Brazil. (AFP)

Why is Raphinha not playing today? The Brazilian winger picked up a thigh injury while representing Seleção during the international break and returned to Barcelona for further medical examinations.

Subsequent reports confirmed that Raphinha had suffered “a small muscle edema in the posterior part of his right thigh”.

“It’s not a big injury,” Flick revealed ahead of Barcelona’s game against Getafe. However, the German manager added, “but it’s something… we have to take care of.”

When will Raphinha return? Raphinha was subsequently ruled out of Saturday’s LaLiga fixture against Getafe.

After testing his injured thigh during Friday’s training session, the 29-year-old was ruled out for at least another week, with a possible return against Real Betis in LaLiga on October 17.

However, reports emerged on Tuesday suggesting that the Barcelona captain could also miss Saturday’s clash with Betis. His comeback could instead be delayed until October 20, when the Catalan side are scheduled to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

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