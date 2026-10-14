Why is Raphinha not playing today vs Galatasaray? Is Barcelona star injured? Know reason behind his absence
For Tuesday’s meeting with Galatasaray in Istanbul, Hansi Flick opted for Dani Olmo in the forward line.
FC Barcelona are set to face Galatasaray away from home on Tuesday in their second Champions League fixture. However, the Blaugrana will be without their captain, Raphinha, who scored twice against Feyenoord on Matchday 1.
Why is Raphinha not playing today?
The Brazilian winger picked up a thigh injury while representing Seleção during the international break and returned to Barcelona for further medical examinations.
Subsequent reports confirmed that Raphinha had suffered “a small muscle edema in the posterior part of his right thigh”.
“It’s not a big injury,” Flick revealed ahead of Barcelona’s game against Getafe. However, the German manager added, “but it’s something… we have to take care of.”
When will Raphinha return?
Raphinha was subsequently ruled out of Saturday’s LaLiga fixture against Getafe.
After testing his injured thigh during Friday’s training session, the 29-year-old was ruled out for at least another week, with a possible return against Real Betis in LaLiga on October 17.
However, reports emerged on Tuesday suggesting that the Barcelona captain could also miss Saturday’s clash with Betis. His comeback could instead be delayed until October 20, when the Catalan side are scheduled to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
Also read | ‘He was crying’: Raphinha's wife shares heartbreaking call after Brazil star's devastating World Cup injury blow
His absence leaves the Catalan side without a key attacking option, particularly as he currently leads the league’s Golden Boot race.
Who replaces Raphinha?
With Raphinha unavailable, fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus stepped in at centre-forward against Getafe and found the net in Barcelona’s 3-0 victory, extending the club’s perfect start to the season across all competitions.
Also read | Why Hansi Flick's Barcelona are pulling away from Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid
For Tuesday’s meeting with Galatasaray in Istanbul, however, Flick opted for Dani Olmo in the forward line as Barcelona look to maintain their momentum in the Champions League.
FC Barcelona Starting XI vs Galatasaray
Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia
Defense: Joao Cancelo, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia
Midfield: Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Rodri
Forward: Anthony Gordon, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More