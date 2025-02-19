iPhone 16 price drops by 13% on Amazon: Get it for 68,900 with this offer

The iPhone 16 has been out for over five months now. Since its launch, after a slew of updates, the product has become much more mature and feature-rich, especially thanks to the Apple Intelligence features that have been released. Now, the best part about buying the iPhone 16 is that you can consistently find it for much lower prices than its MRP. In fact, on Amazon India, you can currently get it for less than ₹70,000—precisely around ₹68,900 after offers. This means you save approximately ₹11,000 compared to the MRP. So, how do you get this deal? Let’s find out. The new Apple iPhone 16 models on display upon release on September 20, 2024 at the Apple Store at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Apple on September 9, 2024 announced a new iPhone built for generative artificial intelligence as it seeks to boost sales and show it is keeping up in the technology race.(Frederic J. Brown/AFP)

iPhone 16 (128GB) For ₹ 68,900: Deal Explained

Before we begin, let us clarify that this price applies to the Ultramarine variant of the iPhone 16, which is currently listed at ₹72,900 on Amazon India for the 128GB model.

To get the best possible deal, you will need to combine bank card offers. You can avail discounts by using HDFC, SBI, or ICICI Bank credit cards, which bring the price down by ₹4,000. This results in a net effective price of ₹68,900. This offer is available both with and without EMI.

Additionally, if you prefer to buy the phone with no-cost EMI, that option is available on select bank credit cards.

iPhone 16: Why Should You Buy?

The iPhone 16 was launched at ₹79,900, and at this price, many argue that Apple should have included a high refresh rate display. We certainly agree with this sentiment. However, as an overall product, the iPhone 16 remains a reliable option that will continue to serve buyers for years. Not only will it receive software support for at least five to six years, but it will also gain new features through Apple Intelligence updates.

At launch, Apple Intelligence features were surprisingly absent, but Apple has now ramped up their release. With iOS 18.4 expected to bring even more functionality to the iPhone 16, the device is set to become even better.

Also, it goes without saying, but the iPhone 16 shares a lot of its hardware with the Pro models, including the Camera Control button and the Action button. The front design is nearly identical, with slightly thicker bezels compared to the iPhone 16 Pro. It is powered by the Apple A18 chip (3nm), allowing users to play AAA games like Death Stranding and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

There are also some smaller but noteworthy changes, such as improved ultra-wide camera autofocus, which now enables macro photography—a feature that was missing on the iPhone 15.

So, if you are looking for a reliable iPhone with Apple Intelligence under ₹70,000, the iPhone 16 is a solid option that will remain a great choice for years to come.

