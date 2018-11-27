TRS, Congress fighting ‘WWF friendly’ in Telangana polls, says PM Modi

Describing Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) as a by-product of the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the TRS and the grand old party were hand in glove with each other and their fight was a WWF match (a friendly fight).

Modi addressed massive election rallies of the Bharatiya Janata Party at Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar.

Speaking at Nizamabad, Modi said KCR had consumed the salt of the Congress. “He was a minister in the UPA cabinet. Now, he is trying to hoodwink the people by criticising the Congress. In fact, the Congress and the TRS are playing a friendly match,” he alleged.

At the Mahbubnagar rally, he said both TRS and Congress were family-ruled parties and were fighting a WWF match (friendly). And ironically, both were accusing each other of encouraging family rule, he criticised.

“While one family ruined the country by ruling it for four decades, the other family destroyed Telangana in its four-and-a half year rule,” he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that migration of workers, which had been plaguing Telangana for the last several decades, was still going on even after Telangana formation due to lack of employment opportunities.

He also took pot shots at KCR for trying to portray himself as highly religious. “He is in fact a superstitious person, who believes in astrology, vastu and mirchi-nimbu,” he pointed out.

Modi said he was glad that people of Telangana was rid of the TRS rule early. “KCR does not complete anything. Projects were half-complete. His term too was half-complete,” Modi said to huge applause from the audience.

At Mahbubnagar, he came down heavily on MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for saying that any party that came to power should depend on the MIM.

Stating that Telangana had become a reality after long-drawn agitations and sacrifices by hundreds of youth, the Prime Minister said no politician should play with the state.

Calling upon the people of Telangana to reject the Congress and the TRS, he reminded that the “corrupt Congress” had never been voted back to power in the states in which it was rejected once and cited Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar and Jarkhand as examples.

“People prefer Mulayam, Lalu, Mamata, Nitish, but reject Congress,” he noted.

The PM, who began his speech in Telugu, appealed to the people of Telangana to give a chance to BJP for development of Telangana. He lauded Telangana as the brave land that fought against Rajakars (during Nizam time). He lauded 13-year-old girl Malawat Purna who climbed Mount Everest and Mohammed Hussaiuddin who brought India medal in the Commonwealth Games.

Interestingly, Modi made no reference to Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who have been the targets of the TRS leaders during the campaign. TDP, which severed ties with the NDA in March this year, is in electoral alliance with the Congress in Telangana elections.

The Prime Minister also said that fraudsters had started running away after his government had started chasing them for defaulting bank loans.

“Four or five may run away, but we will confiscate their assets in India. We will attack the assets of all those who resorted to financial frauds,” he said.

