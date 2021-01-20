40-year-old rhino iguana at Australia Zoo bags Guinness World Record for being oldest member of its species in captivity
A rhinoceros iguana living at the Australia Zoo named Rhino has made history by being dubbed the oldest living member of its species in captivity. Rhino's outstanding achievement was acknowledged by the Guinness World Record organisation, which also awarded the animal this special honour. "This almost doubles the age of the previous greatest lifespan on record for rhino iguanas of just under 23 years old," reads a bit of the blog post shared by GWR. Learning more about Rhino's great success story may leave you in awe.
Australia Zoo shared this tweet on its official Twitter account on January 19. The share encompasses three images and some text. It reads, "Crikey! Rhino has received a @GWR for the oldest living rhinoceros iguana! He will be turning 41 this year and is such a special part of our #AustraliaZoo family".
The text further reads, "He celebrated this remarkable honour with his favourite snack, hibiscus flowers! Congratulations, Rhino". Check out the share which has already accumulated over 1,100 likes below:
Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this share has received a lot of love from netizens. Here's what tweeple had to say about the claim. One person said, "Congratulations". Another individual shared GIF:
Rhino was born on February 23 in 1980 at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney. He was transferred to the Australia Zoo in 1993.
Rhino iguanas are native to the Caribbean. Their name comes from the 'pseudo-horn' found on their snouts, reminiscent of a rhinoceros' distinguishing feature. Though the purpose of the 'horn' is unknown, some believe it may attract mates, says the blog post by GWR.
What are your thoughts on this?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40-year-old rhino iguana dubbed oldest member of species in captivity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares pic of huge cluster of galaxies. Guess how far it is from Earth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cute clip shows kittens being bamboozled by a spinning top. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Animal trainer performs fascinating basketball stunts with elephants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens awestruck with ‘frost paintings’ on sand-dunes in Algeria. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chrissy Teigen shares adorable posts about going horseback riding with family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist in Amritsar paints portraits of Biden-Harris as gift on their oath-taking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mythology-themed graffiti adorn walls of Haridwar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lollipop lagelu to O betaji: Dancing dad's groovy moves win hearts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter floods with wishes after India's historic win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CISF personnel’s swift action saves passenger in Delhi Metro. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Japan's 10-year-old sumo wrestler Kyuta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two giant pythons rescued from inside a JCB in Odisha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
$220 million worth of bitcoin locked away as man forgets password
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man who didn’t want cat shares video with adorable new kitty named Goku. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox